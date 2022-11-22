Martha Schwab Maddox: November 21, 2022 Published 10:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Mrs. Martha Schwab Maddox, 85, of Newnan (formerly of Americus, GA) passed away Monday morning, November 21 at her residence at Benton House (affectionately known as “The Palace” by her and her family). She was born on August 20, 1937, in Alexandria, LA to the late Reverend Alfred Schwab and Irma Chamberlain Schwab. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband(s) Dr. Charles Allen Buhler and Hubert Carter Maddox, as well as her beloved sister, Mary DeVille Rodney of Gulfport, MS.

Martha graduated from Bossier City High School where she was the Salutatorian of her class. She then went on to attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA where she earned a degree in Nursing. She continued her education by receiving her Master’s Degree in Nursing from The University of Florida and, saving the best for last, earning her Doctorate in Nursing Education from Auburn University. Martha was a born teacher and she spent the majority of her career as part of the Nursing faculty at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus. She played a pivotal role in establishing the Nursing BS program at the University and was department chair for many years.

Martha loved her many years living in Americus where she was a very active member of Fellowship Baptist Church and enjoyed being involved in multiple local organizations including Garden Club, Americus Women’s Literary Club, Friends of the Library, Americus Cancer Society (past President), Georgia Southwestern Faculty Wives Club (past President), Americus Civic Chorus, Georgia Nurses Association, and numerous other fun, philanthropic and professional organizations.

In addition, Martha was a gourmet cook, voracious reader, and world traveler and she loved being Mother of Pearl. Dementia may have stolen her words, but it could not extinguish her love for the Lord, her sense of humor, or her complete devotion to her family.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Wendy Peacock will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Fellowship Baptist Church P.O. Box 1122 Americus, Ga. 31709 or to the Georgia Southwestern State University Foundation, School of Nursing P.O. Box 926 Americus, Ga. 31709.

Martha is survived by her son, Paul Lipsey (Melissa) of Sharpsburg, and daughter Colleen (Stephen) Sprayberry of Newnan. Her grandchildren whom she loved immensely (and they her) Tyler (Hannah) Lipsey, Clark (Erin) Lipsey, Stephen Sprayberry, Jr. (Trey Pence), and Wallace Sprayberry (Michael Gaytan), along with her great-grandchildren Jonas, Glory, Dottie Rose, Bennett and Davis Lipsey, as well as nephew Tim (Jamie) Rodney of Hattiesburg, MI.

