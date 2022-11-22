SGTC chooses Richard McCorkle as its Educational Champion Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Chattahoochee-Flint RESA organization hosted a “Champions for Education” recognition luncheon recently and asked all the members of the Chattahoochee-Flint RESA organization to nominate an educational champion to be recognized at the luncheon on the SGTC Americus campus.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford nominated SGTC Board of Director member Richard McCorkle, who also leads the Chattahoochee-Flint RESA organization, to represent SGTC as its “Champion of Education.”

“Richard McCorkle is one of South Georgia Technical College’s biggest supporters. We are very honored and fortunate to have him serve on the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors,” said Dr. Watford. “We appreciate everything that Richard does not only for South Georgia Technical College, but for education throughout this area and beyond. It was our honor to nominate him for this recognition.”

The Chattahoochee-Flint RESA Champions for Education program was created to identify and recognize individuals in each community who go above and beyond the norm to assist and promote local schools and other educational agencies throughout the region.

One Champion from each school district, university, college, and the regional library was honored. Each recipient was presented with a Champions for Education trophy at the luncheon.