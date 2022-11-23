Area Beat Report November 22, 2022
Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Harris, Labresha Symone Jenea (Fine Paid), 30, Failure to Appear
- Pounders, Grady Allen (In Jail), 36, DUI-Drugs/Tail light lenses required/Driver use due care
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/22
- North Lee St. at W. Lester St. at 4:34 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- N. Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:39 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- GA Hwy 195 North at GA Hwy 27 E at 8:50 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1547 Tallent Store Rd. at 9:56 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 896 Hwy 49 S at 10:34 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 304 Crawley St. at 3:56 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Park Row Ext. at Brookdale Park at 4:42 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Driving without a valid license/Possession of firearms by a minor/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Norman Cole at Bessie Mays Circle at 5:21 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 1215 N. Lee St. at 5:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Cherokee St. at 5:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 101 Town Creek at 6:38 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 93A Bozeman Circle at 10:19 a.m., Damage to Property
- Muckalee Park at 10:48 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
- 513 Lindsey Lane at 10:30 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Discharging firearms on or near public property
- Elm Ave. at 12:10 a.m., Obstruction/Warrant Executed
- Hwy 27 E at 1:40 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1422 S. Lee St. Apt. 1 at 1:54 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 113 GA Hwy 27 Apartment D6 at Southland Heights Apartments at 4:53 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 4:06 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
- 113 Prince St. at Smoothie King #1708 at 6:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 215 Horne St. at 4:05 p.m., Contraband
- Dixon Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- Bessie Mays Circle at 7:40 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- 1537 N. Jackson St. at 9:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
11/23
- Reese St. at E. Church St. at 12:19 a.m., Aid to other agency
- 1109 Turner St. at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute