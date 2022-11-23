Area Beat Report November 22, 2022

Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Harris, Labresha Symone Jenea (Fine Paid), 30, Failure to Appear
  • Pounders, Grady Allen (In Jail), 36, DUI-Drugs/Tail light lenses required/Driver use due care

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/22

  • North Lee St. at W. Lester St. at 4:34 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • N. Lee St. at Americus PD at 5:39 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • GA Hwy 195 North at GA Hwy 27 E at 8:50 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1547 Tallent Store Rd. at 9:56 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 896 Hwy 49 S at 10:34 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 304 Crawley St. at 3:56 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Park Row Ext. at Brookdale Park at 4:42 a.m., Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to stop at stop sign/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to maintain lane/Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Driving without a valid license/Possession of firearms by a minor/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
  • Norman Cole at Bessie Mays Circle at 5:21 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 1215 N. Lee St. at 5:23 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Cherokee St. at 5:35 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 101 Town Creek at 6:38 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 93A Bozeman Circle at 10:19 a.m., Damage to Property
  • Muckalee Park at 10:48 a.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • 513 Lindsey Lane at 10:30 a.m., Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Discharging firearms on or near public property
  • Elm Ave. at 12:10 a.m., Obstruction/Warrant Executed
  • Hwy 27 E at 1:40 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1422 S. Lee St. Apt. 1 at 1:54 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 113 GA Hwy 27 Apartment D6 at Southland Heights Apartments at 4:53 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 805 Adderton St. at Dollar General at 4:06 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop at scene of accident
  • 113 Prince St. at Smoothie King #1708 at 6:12 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 215 Horne St. at 4:05 p.m., Contraband
  • Dixon Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
  • Bessie Mays Circle at 7:40 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • 1537 N. Jackson St. at 9:02 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

11/23

  • Reese St. at E. Church St. at 12:19 a.m., Aid to other agency
  • 1109 Turner St. at 2:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute

 

 

 

 

 

More community

Area Beat Report November 21, 2022

Area Beat Report November 18 through 20, 2022

Area Beat Report November 17, 2022

Angela Smith to be honorary tree lighter at annual Phoebe Sumter Lights of Love Ceremony

Print Article