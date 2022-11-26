GSW Lady Hurricanes earn first top 10 ranking in program history Published 7:06 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team moved up six spots to No. 8 in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll released last Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Hurricanes have been ranked in the top 10.

GSW opened the season with three consecutive victories by double-digit margins.

The Lady Hurricanes remain the top-ranked school out of the Peach Belt Conference in the poll and one of only two PBC programs to crack the Top 25.

This week’s poll can be found here: https://wbca.org/recognize/polls/nov-22-2022-0