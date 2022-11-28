Area Beat Report November 24 through 27
Published 6:13 pm Monday, November 28, 2022
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Averett, Norma Jean, 56, Arson – 1st degree
- Barner, Kendall Jarmele, 33, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to stop at stop sign
- Bowens, Corey William, 43, Public Drunkeness
- Cotton, Marquavis Jama, 30, Warrant Executed
- Harris, Dwayne Derell, 29, Battery – 1st offense
- Jackson, Nelson Bernard, 46, Criminal Trespass
- King, Anthony Eugene, 47, Obstructing Law Enforcement officers
- Lasiter, Christopher Jamal, 28, DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- McCrary, Timothy Markus, 21, Warrant Executed
- Muff, Johnny Will, 42, DUI/Aggressive Driving/Speeding
- Russell, Joseph John Jr., 33, Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- Styles, Michael Daniel, 57, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
- Thornton, Debresha Brenae, 23, Disorderly Conduct
- Tyner, Bryant Devaris, 34, Burglary – 2nd degree felony
- Washington, Tyrell Ardarius, 27, Warrant Executed
- Wilson, Javis Jamell, 39, Possession of firearm by convicted felon/DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Racing on highways or streets/Obscur9ng tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate/Speeding
- Wilson, Kirone Tramaine, 21, Battery against a female who is pregnant
Americus PD Media Incident Report
11/24
- 419 East Hill St. at 3:18 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 120 W. Lester St. at 10:24 p.m., Traffic Stop (non-alcoholic related)
- South MLK Blvd. t Magnolia St. at 1:28 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Tom Hall Circle at 3:48 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- 75A Cherokee St. at Housing Authority at 3:09 a.m., Simple Battery/Theft By Taking/Criminal Trespass
- Mayo St. at 11:55 a.m., Drug Activity
- Mayo St. at 12:32 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 209 Tripp St. at Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 114B Fairway Two at 5:04 p.m., Welfare Check
- 202 US Hwy 280 South at 6:09 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- Magnolia St. at Adderton St. at 8:16 p.m., Public Drunkenness
- GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 3 at 11:07 p.m., DUI/Aggressive Driving/Speeding
*Rucker St. at Boone Park at 1:59 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
11/25
- Crawley St. at 2:12 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- GSW Drive at E. Glessner St. at 2:23 a.m., Passing in no passing zone/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to yield after stopping at stop sign/Juvenile Court citation
- Murphy Mill Rd. at 2:11 a.m., gunfire heard in the area
- 1008 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at King Motel at 1:27 a.m., Arson – 1st Degree
- 117B Fairview Two Dr. at 3:33 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 311 Tripp St. at K and K Convenience and Gas at 1:13 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 108 Industrial Blvd. at Sumter Humane Society at 1:20 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 622 Lambert St. at 4:27 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1038 E. Forsyth St. at CVS at 3:20 p.m., Criminal Trespass/Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 1222 2nd Montgomery St. at 5:56 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 1604 E. Forsyth St. at Americus Village Plaza at 12:44 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 124 W. Forsyth St. at 6:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 805 Harrold Ave. at 10:05 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 201 E. Lamar St. at 9:39 p.m., Battery – 1st offense
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Package Store at 10:32 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 108 Brookdale Dr. at 11:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute
11/26
- Bozeman Circle at 2:31 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Adderton St. at Magnolia St. at 3:51 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to stop at stop sign
- 519 Poplar St. at 9:27 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at Econo Lodge at 10:46 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1611 E. Lamar St. at 12:33 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Lafayette St. at Brooklyn Terrace at 4:01 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 305 Peggy Anne Dr. at 2:59 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- Oglethorpe Ave. at 6:11 p.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers
- 1408 Mayo St. at 4:19 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Oglethorpe Ave. at 6:42 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 100 Mill Creek Rd. at Methodist Youth Home at 8:47 p.m., Run-Away Juvenile
- 119 S. Lee St. at 4:53 a.m., Aid to other agency
11/27
- E. Forsyth St. at Poplar St. at 4:41 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- 609C Eastview Circle at 6:34 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Montgomery St. at 8:52 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 1512 US Hwy 19 N at 9:10 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 1107A Oglethorpe Ave. at 12:53 p.m., Battery against a female who is pregnant
- 1416A N. Lee St. at 11:31 a.m., Simple Battery
- 1500 E. Forsyth St. at 4:16 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 1128 Felder St. at Security Mini Storage at 3:18 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 1505 MLK Jr. Blvd. at Super Shop at 5:23 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 130 W. Dodson Street at 6:49 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 720 N. Lee St. at 10:11 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- East at Mayo St. at 9:09 p.m., Traffic (Non-Alcoholic Related)
11/28
- Magnolia St. at Brookdale Dr. at 3:20 a.m., Possession of firearm by convicted felon/DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Racing on highways or streets/Obscur9ng tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/Operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate/Speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barwick, Deanna Marie (Bonded Out), 32, DUI-Multiple Substances/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver Use Due Care/
- Brown, Corey Alphonso (Sentenced), 46, Probation – Sentenced to 72 hours
- Cistello, Mayki (Bonded Out), 18, DUI-Alcohol/Impeding Traffic Flow/Driver Use Due Care/Driving while unlicensed
- Harper, Justin Wade (In Jail), 36, Hold for Lagrand Police Department
- Pounders, Grady Allen (In Jail), 36, DUI-Drugs/Tail light lenses required/Driver Use Due Care
- West, Makiya Keahanna (Bonded Out), 21, Forgery fourth degree checks under $1,500.00 dollars
- Wiggins, Earl Franklin (Released), 33, Hold for Bulloch County
- Wright, Wardarious Deshaun (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/23
- 166 Loop Rd. at 11:20 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Huntington Rd. at 7:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 500 West Lamar St. at 12:49 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 114 Sullvian Dr. at Perfect Care at 1:26 p.m., Forgery fourth degree checks under $1,500.00
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:27 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 4:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 119 Easy St. at 7:10 p.m., Information for officer
- County Highway 45 north about Jack Slappey Rd. at 11:37 p.m., Accident Report
- 150 Taylor St. at 1:17 a.m., Person Shot
- 127 Aster Dr. at 10:19 a.m., Animal Complaint
11/24
- 1296 Highway 27 E. at 10:39 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Tallent Store Rd. at Shiloh Rd. at 1:56 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 903 S. GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 194 Railroad St. at 11:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 and Freeman Rd. at 12:41p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 and Mile Marker 24 north of the Chicken at 12:56 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 and GA Hwy 195 at 1:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 and GA Hwy 211 at 1:27 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 411 Hwy 49 North at 3:24 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Sunset Park Subdivision at 3:55 p.m., Drag Racing
- US Hwy 19 South about Little Bear Branch Rd. at 7:27 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for impeding traffic
- GA Hwy 195 about Tommy Smith Rd. at 10:08 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 308 at 11:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
11/25
- 158 Blacksmith Rd. at 12:25 p.m., Accident Report
- Hwy 280 East at MM 29 at 5:39 p.m., Warning for passing in a no passing zone
- 538 US Hwy 280 E. at Lot 34 at 9:20 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1041 GA Hwy 49 South at 9:30 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 900 SGTC Parkway at Police Academy at 10:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Dead End of Eaton Dr. at 10:46 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- US Hwy 19 North about McArthur Dr. at 11:48 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Rd. at 12:26 a.m., Loud Music
11/26
- US Hwy 19 North about Shiloh Rd. at 2:22 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 387 Memorial Mile at 2:42 a.m., Shots Fired
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Post 7 at 4:40 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 900 S. GA Tech Parkway at 5:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Smoke Lane and Middle River Rd. at 7:30 p.m., Accident Report
- 188 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:39 p.m., Civil Matter
11/27
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 2:53 a.m., Improperly Parked Vehicle
- US Hwy 280 East at MP 26 at 7:13 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Bailey St. at Federal St. at 10:55 a.m., Warning for distracted driving
- US Hwy 280 E. at Tommy Smith Rd. at 1:13 p.m., Speeding
- US Hwy 280 East at 3:55 p.m., Speeding
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot A at 4:40 p.m., Information for Officer
- 543 US Hwy 280 West at 5:56 p.m., Shots Fired
- 118 North Village Dr. at 9:10 p.m., Loud Music
- GA Hwy 49 South at 10:56 p.m., Assist Motorist
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 10 at 12:01 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 149 Grover Dr. at 2:39 a.m., Information for officer
- 127 Pecan Terrace at 3:38 a.m., Information for officer
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniel Grove Baptist Church at 5:21 a.m., Alarm Activation
11/28
- District Line Rd. at GA Hwy 27 East at 7:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer