Technical College System of Georgia and Western Governors University Announce Partnership: Agreement Provides Clear Path, Access to Degree Scholarships for Transfer Students Published 9:21 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

From Staff Reports

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and Western Governors University (WGU) signed a partnership agreement today to provide greater educational opportunities for TCSG students interested in transferring to WGU upon earning an associate degree from a TCSG college.

The agreement provides students with a streamlined approach to higher education access through WGU’s online college courses. WGU is delighted to provide continuing education options to the graduates and staff of Georgia’s 22 technical colleges.

“This agreement means more seamless postsecondary pathways for students interested in furthering their education after TCSG,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “WGU’s flexible, online program offerings allow busy students the ability to pursue a degree on their time, helping to strengthen Georgia’s workforce.”

WGU’s online programs are mentor-supported and designed to fit into busy work and home schedules, assisting in the goal of building a future-ready workforce. WGU will provide TCSG students with flexible, personalized learning pathways to graduate degrees and programs.

“WGU is proud to partner with The Technical College System of Georgia to expand opportunities for technical college students in the state,” said Kimberly K. Estep, WGU’s Southeast Regional Vice President. “Together, our hope is that this partnership helps expand accessible and affordable education to technical college students throughout Georgia.”

Under the terms of the partnership, graduates and staff from the partnering Georgia technical colleges are eligible to apply for the $2,500 WGU Community College Partner Scholarship. WGU also commits to continuing to offer an affordable, flexible transfer option to students at the completion of their time within the Technical College System of Georgia.

WGU is one of the few fully online universities available to Georgia students. WGU offers more than 60 online degree programs in business, education, health, and information technology. There are more than 5,000 WGU students in Georgia and nearly 8,000 graduates in the state. For more about WGU’s programs, or to learn more about WGU in Georgia, visit wgu.edu.

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit www.TCSG.edu.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 130,000 students nationwide and has nearly than 250,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in the development of innovative workforce-focused approaches to education. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, and CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.