Area Beat Report November 28, 2022
Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- High, Fe Royre Quentrell (Bonded Out), 38, DUI-Alcohol
- Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Wilson, Javis Jamell (In Jail), 39, Speeding/Operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited/Racing on highway or streets/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/28
- District Line Rd. at Hwy 27 East at 7:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 27 E. at Round About at 9:27 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 509 E. Church St. at 2:51 p.m., Lost/Misplaced Property
- LEC Lobby at 3:11 p.m., Found Property
- Highway 49 N at Round About at 3:32 p.m., Accident Report
- 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 3:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
- U.S. Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 12:26 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 113 Blue Bell Lane at 12:51 a.m., Damage to Property
- 458 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot I at 12:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
- U.S. Hwy 19 N at Davenport St. at 1:20 a.m., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 14 at 1:31 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 13 at 1:38 a.m., warning for no tail lights operable during hours required
- U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 13 at 1:41 a.m., Warning for speeding
- U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 14 at 1:46 a.m., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
- 498 McMath Mill Rd. at 6:40 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 215 Lakeshore Dr. at 6:47 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Dunn, Joseph Michael, 32, DUI-Alcohol/Operating vehicle without a valid tag
- Evans, Lewis Wendell, 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/28
- 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South at Gas N Go at 6:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1014 Alice St. at 7:42 a.m., Missing Person
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:40 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 97B Rucker St. at 8:51 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- West church St. at 11:17 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Operating vehicle without a valid tag
- 514 Lindsey Ln. at 12:41 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
- 1036 E. Forsyth St. at CVS at 3:37 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 1306 Douglas Circle at 8:15 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- Elm Ave. at South Lee St. at 9:21 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
- 141B Cherokee St. at 11:15 p.m., Speeding/Operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited/Racing on highway or streets/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- 1500 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 12:54 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- 305 East Church St. at 1:28 p.m., Animal Complaint
11/29
- 609 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartment G at 2:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute