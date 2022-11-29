Area Beat Report November 28, 2022

Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • High, Fe Royre Quentrell (Bonded Out), 38, DUI-Alcohol
  • Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree or subsequent offense/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Wilson, Javis Jamell (In Jail), 39, Speeding/Operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited/Racing on highway or streets/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/28

  • District Line Rd. at Hwy 27 East at 7:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 27 E. at Round About at 9:27 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
  • 509 E. Church St. at 2:51 p.m., Lost/Misplaced Property
  • LEC Lobby at 3:11 p.m., Found Property
  • Highway 49 N at Round About at 3:32 p.m., Accident Report
  • 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 3:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • U.S. Hwy 19 North at MM 14 at 12:26 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 113 Blue Bell Lane at 12:51 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 458 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot I at 12:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 111 Raymond Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N at Davenport St. at 1:20 a.m., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 14 at 1:31 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 13 at 1:38 a.m., warning for no tail lights operable during hours required
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 13 at 1:41 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • U.S. Hwy 19 N. at MM 14 at 1:46 a.m., Citation for Seat Belt Violation
  • 498 McMath Mill Rd. at 6:40 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 215 Lakeshore Dr. at 6:47 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Dunn, Joseph Michael, 32, DUI-Alcohol/Operating vehicle without a valid tag
  • Evans, Lewis Wendell, 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor/No Insurance/Suspended Registration

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/28

  • 202 U.S. Hwy 19 South at Gas N Go at 6:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1014 Alice St. at 7:42 a.m., Missing Person
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 8:40 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 97B Rucker St. at 8:51 a.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • West church St. at 11:17 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Operating vehicle without a valid tag
  • 514 Lindsey Ln. at 12:41 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st Degree
  • 1036 E. Forsyth St. at CVS at 3:37 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 1306 Douglas Circle at 8:15 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Elm Ave. at South Lee St. at 9:21 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
  • 141B Cherokee St. at 11:15 p.m., Speeding/Operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited/Racing on highway or streets/DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • 1500 E. Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 12:54 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 305 East Church St. at 1:28 p.m., Animal Complaint

11/29

  • 609 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartment G at 2:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute

 

More community

Area Beat Report November 22, 2022

Area Beat Report November 21, 2022

Area Beat Report November 18 through 20, 2022

Area Beat Report November 17, 2022

Print Article