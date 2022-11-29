Lady Jets’ Luana Leite named GCAA Player of the Week Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Lady Jet Luana Leite, a 5’ 7” sophomore guard from Sao Paola, Brazil, was selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Women’s Player of the Week this week in the Division I league.

Leite averaged nine points, six rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals in two wins for the Lady Jets last week in the James Arrington Thanksgiving basketball classic. The Lady Jets are currently 9 – 1 on the season and leading the GCAA with a perfect 3 – 0 conference record.

Leite is the third South Georgia Technical College Lady Jet to be selected as the Player of the Week. Alexia Dizeko was selected as the Player of the Week for November 21st and Veronika Palfi was selected for the November 14th week.

Alexia Dizeko, a 5’ 11” sophomore forward from Sion, Switzerland, averaged 18.6 points, seven rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals as well as one blocked shot in three wins for the Lady Jets that week. Veronika Palfi, a 5’ 6” freshman guard from Pecs, Hungary, was the first Lady Jet selected for the honor. She averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in two wins for the Lady Jets.

The SGTC Lady Jets are currently ranked 7th in the National Junior College Athletic Association with a 9 – 1 overall record and a 3 – 0 conference record. The Lady Jets only loss this season was to Gulf Coast State College, which is currently ranked fifth in the nation.

The Jets Aaron Pitts was selected as the Men’s Player of the Week in the November 7th standings. He scored 18 points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals in a win over Gulf Coast in the opening game of the season.

The Lady Jets will travel to Phenix City, AL for a match-up with Chattahoochee Valley Community College on December 5th and then host East Georgia State College on Friday, December 9th at 6 p.m. and Albany Technical College on Saturday, December 10th at 3 p.m. in conference games in the Hangar.

The Jets host fourth ranked Chipola College tonight at 7:30 p.m. and then travel to Melbourne, FL on December 2nd and 3rd to played Eastern Florida State College and Daytona State College in the Eastern Florida Classic.