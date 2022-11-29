Raffensperger: Largest Early Voting Day in History Disproves Voter Suppression Claims

Press Release from GA Secretary of State

Georgia voters broke the all-time daily turnout record for in-person Early Voting on Monday, November 28th. As of Tuesday morning, 468k Georgians have cast their in-person ballot for the December 6th Runoff, with an astounding 301,545 casting their vote on Monday. Monday’s total is well above previous records of 233,252 voters processed on the final day of Early Voting in the 2018 General Election, and 252,715 voting on the highest day of Early Voting in 2016.

“The largest Early Voting Day in Georgia history shows that claims of voter suppression in Georgia are conspiracy theories no more valid than Bigfoot,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Georgia’s election infrastructure is nationally recognized for voter access. It’s time for local activists to recognize that,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. “The numbers don’t lie.”

Long lines have been reported in metro areas. However, many metro area polling locations experienced little to no wait times. Richmond, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Cobb are among the counties publishing wait times, and we encourage voters to check before going to the polls. The last day for in-person Early Voting is Friday, December 2nd. To find Early Voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.

More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s Data Hub: Data Hub – December 6, 2022 Runoff | Georgia Secretary of State (ga.gov)