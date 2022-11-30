Area Beat Report November 29

November 30, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Baker, Donald Cornelius (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
  • Carr, Thomas Ricardo (Back for Court), 35, Back for Court
  • McCants, Jurick Tavon (Released to another agency), 26, Holding for Cordele PD
  • Nash, Devon Eugene (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Simple Assault
  • Richards, Ronald Eugene (In Jail), 47, No Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to obey signs on control devices/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Walker, Cassandra Nicole (In Jail), 44, Theft By Receiving stolen property

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/19

  • Sumter County Middle School SEBED at 9:19 a.m., Disruption of Public School

11/29

  • N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 12:51 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 2728 Highway 49 South at Macon Street Prison at 2:14 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • N. Lee St. at Patterson St. at 1:07 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Hwy 45 South and Chavers Dr. at 2:08 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 390 Lakewood Ave. at 3:59 a.m., Information for officers
  • E. Church St. and N M L Hudson St. at 4 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 100 Deer Run at 4:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 903 S. GA Tech Parkway at 4:30 a.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 4:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for loud exhaust and obstructing tag cover
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 4:58 a.m., Alarm Activation

11/30

  • 129 Oak Turn Dr. at 5 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/28

  • E. Lamar St. at Thomas Dr. at 7:18 a.m., Citation for speeding
  • North Lee St. at 12:12 p.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug related object/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Suspended Registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Wind Shield Wipers requirements
  • Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 1:11 p.m., No Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to obey signs on control devices/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • 800 GSW Dr. at Georgia Southwestern State University at 10:48 a.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
  • 802 Mary St. at 3:17 p.m., Theft By Receiving stolen property – Felony
  • 203A Tanner St. at 6:47 p.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)
  • Varsity Dr. at 10:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 609 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartment G at 2:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 304A E. Dodson St. at 6:41 a.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)

11/30

  • 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:26 a.m., Missing Person
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Prince St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
  • 840 Railroad St. Lot 2 at 4:18 a.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)
  • 113A Magnolia Ct. at 6:41 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Simple Assault

 

 

