Area Beat Report November 29
Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Baker, Donald Cornelius (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
- Carr, Thomas Ricardo (Back for Court), 35, Back for Court
- McCants, Jurick Tavon (Released to another agency), 26, Holding for Cordele PD
- Nash, Devon Eugene (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Simple Assault
- Richards, Ronald Eugene (In Jail), 47, No Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to obey signs on control devices/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Walker, Cassandra Nicole (In Jail), 44, Theft By Receiving stolen property
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/19
- Sumter County Middle School SEBED at 9:19 a.m., Disruption of Public School
11/29
- N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 12:51 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 2728 Highway 49 South at Macon Street Prison at 2:14 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- N. Lee St. at Patterson St. at 1:07 a.m., Seat Belt Violation/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Hwy 45 South and Chavers Dr. at 2:08 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 390 Lakewood Ave. at 3:59 a.m., Information for officers
- E. Church St. and N M L Hudson St. at 4 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 100 Deer Run at 4:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 903 S. GA Tech Parkway at 4:30 a.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 4:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for loud exhaust and obstructing tag cover
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 4:58 a.m., Alarm Activation
11/30
- 129 Oak Turn Dr. at 5 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/28
- E. Lamar St. at Thomas Dr. at 7:18 a.m., Citation for speeding
- North Lee St. at 12:12 p.m., Possession of Marijuana or drug related object/Adult Seat Belt Violation/Suspended Registration/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to police officer/Wind Shield Wipers requirements
- Mayo St. at Oglethorpe Ave. at 1:11 p.m., No Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to obey signs on control devices/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- 800 GSW Dr. at Georgia Southwestern State University at 10:48 a.m., Forgery – 4th Degree Felony
- 802 Mary St. at 3:17 p.m., Theft By Receiving stolen property – Felony
- 203A Tanner St. at 6:47 p.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)
- Varsity Dr. at 10:57 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 609 Eastview Circle at Eastview Apartment G at 2:41 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 304A E. Dodson St. at 6:41 a.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)
11/30
- 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:26 a.m., Missing Person
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Prince St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
- 840 Railroad St. Lot 2 at 4:18 a.m., Burglary – first degree (felony)
- 113A Magnolia Ct. at 6:41 a.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor/Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree/Battery against a female who is pregnant/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense/Simple Assault