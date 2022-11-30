South Georgia Tech holds “Light Up Your Future” event Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – While many colleges across America are asking people to support them with another ‘Giving Tuesday,’ South Georgia Technical College gave back to its community with its seventh annual “Light Up Your Future’ event which featured the SGTC Americus campus in full Holiday lights with free light-up gifts and individually wrapped goodies for everyone.

Nearly 1,000 individuals participated in the South Georgia Technical College “Light Up Your Future” Drive-Thru event that has become a yearly tradition for many families. “Great lights! People were super friendly. I loved it all and thanks for being free,” were just a few of the comments heard throughout the night.

Participants were able to vote for their favorite displays electronically using a QR code from their cell phones. Individuals were also amazed at how big the Americus campus really is and how many different programs are offered by the college. Others thanked South Georgia Tech for putting on such a good lighted display and said it reflected the type of community that we have where people give back and enjoy fellowshiping with each other.

Nearly 300 different vehicles encircled the campus during the “Light Up Your Future” drive thru event and most of the vehicles were pack with individuals of all ages. “This really helps get me in the Christmas Spirit,” said one individual. Another pointed out that “it is wonderful to see how many good paying careers can be found from an education right here in Sumter County! And right now, all of these occupations are in high demand.”

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate of credit programs. Individuals can apply now for Spring Semester that begins, January 11th, 2023. To apply visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now.