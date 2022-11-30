Sumter Cycling to ride in parade and to host first Saturday Ride Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling invites all riders to ride with them in the annual Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 1 and then to join them on their monthly First Saturday Ride on Saturday, December 3.

Riders can deck themselves out and their bicycles in holiday cheer for the parade and are asked to meet on Prince St. between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. to ride in the parade.

Then on Saturday, December 3, all riders are invited to join Sumter Cycling in its monthly First Saturday Ride. There will be two rides in this event: a 32-mile ride and a short five to seven-mile neighborhood ride. Riders who want to participate in the 32-mile ride should meet behind the Sweet Georgia Bakery and Café at 10 a.m. The café is located at 134 W. Lamar St. in Americus. Those who only wish to do the five to seven mile neighborhood ride should meet behind the café at 11 a.m.

After the rides have been completed, riders can meet back at the Sweet Georgia Bakery and Café for lunch courtesy of Sumter Cycling.