Lady Panthers Flag Football season ends in playoffs with loss to Dodge County Published 2:27 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers Flag Football Team (SCHS) competed extremely hard all season and ended up facing Dodge County (DC) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA State Playoffs on Tuesday, November 29. In that game, SCHS trailed DC 7-0 at halftime and had a chance to tie the game after quarterback Haley Moore threw a touchdown pass to Alyssia Franklin. However, the Lady Panthers failed to convert the extra point and turned the ball over on interceptions during their next two possessions. As a result, SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Indians 7-6.

With the loss, the Lady Panthers end the 2022 season with a record of 4-4.

Many of these same Lady Panthers will continue competing in other sports throughout the school year, such as basketball, soccer and track.

As for DC (11-3), they followed up their win over the Lady Panthers with a 24-0 shut out loss at the hands of St. Vincent’s (13-1).