Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host Holiday Expo on Friday, December 2

Published 2:57 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be holding its Holiday Expo on Friday, December 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's Education Classroom.

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting its Holiday Expo on Friday, December 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the PSMC Education Classroom, located at 132 Highway 280 West in Americus.

There will be a number of vendors on site, including The Horne Pecan Company, Elizabeth Rose Gift Shop and Phoebe employees that also run small businesses or have hobbies outside of their regular job.

More community

Area Beat Report November 30, 2022

Small business deals in the good stuff

Plains, Georgia: Merry and Bright

Sumter Cycling to ride in parade and to host first Saturday Ride

Print Article