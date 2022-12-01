Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host Holiday Expo on Friday, December 2 Published 2:57 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting its Holiday Expo on Friday, December 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the PSMC Education Classroom, located at 132 Highway 280 West in Americus.

There will be a number of vendors on site, including The Horne Pecan Company, Elizabeth Rose Gift Shop and Phoebe employees that also run small businesses or have hobbies outside of their regular job.