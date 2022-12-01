Small business deals in the good stuff Published 10:57 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Tracy K. Hall

It is not going to surprise you after Thanksgiving shopping is almost as traditional as the turkey on Thursday’s table. What might surprise you is there has been a push lately to get folks to shop small and locally own shops on the weekend after Thanksgiving. Specifically, small business is highlighted on the Saturday of Thanksgiving week. There is a time for big business to be sure. Black Friday sales come in fast and furious, and over the past decades we can’t much truthfully call them Black Friday sales because some begin even before the pumpkin pie has had to time to cool.

In typical Americus fashion though, the whole weekend, November 25-27, 2022, was deemed small business weekend. Isn’t that so Americus? Get out and support your local shop keepers, who also happen to be your neighbors! And you know, we did! A quick stop into a local favorite, Minick Interiors, was a good reading on how much Sumter County loves her shop keepers, and Mark Minick, just like the rest of our friendly retail dealers, keep a fine shop!

Shopping is to be expected the weekend after Thanksgiving, what is special, and can’t be found in corporate America are folks like Mark. Oh, he has the offerings, from candles, to mugs, to ornaments, to lamps, to dinnerware and even a “sofa seat.” Mark, superbly talented Mark, still refers to the masterpiece of the room as a sofa seat. You got somebody to buy for, including yourself, then Mark, just like all of our local shop keepers, have you covered!

Does it matter if you support small, locally owned shops? Mark says, “We are proud to call Americus home and love to see our friends anytime. But the weekend after Thanksgiving offers so much from big-box stores to internet finds. It is a special joy to see our friends choose us.” This statement could likely have come out of any of our shop keeper’s mouths. Just as what Mark offered next. “We had a great turnout; we are honored to share in holiday doings and love hearing all the little details of what our customers do to celebrate Thanksgiving. From Mamaw’s famous dressing, to the youngest showing off handprint turkeys and even knowing dad and son brought in a trophy deer Thursday evening. What is really special to us is hearing from the newly wed couple who served their first family dinner off of dinnerware they received off their registry. We love being part of those stories. We are mindful of all the blessings we enjoy for being in Americus and having our customers make us a part of their holiday.”

And that, my friend, is why shopping our local keepers is one of the best gifts you will ever give yourself. That kind of gift you can’t buy, but it is absolutely free. Keep shopping with your friends, Sumter County, it matters in so many ways. It matters in ways that feed the soul and make giving thanks all the richer.