Students of Excellence Named for SGTC’s Crisp County Center Published 2:47 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

From Staff Reports

CORDELE – South Georgia Technical College held two ceremonies during the fall semester to recognize outstanding students in their respective programs. During the first event, Paula Coleman of Lilly, a Criminal Justice Student, was selected as the overall Student of Excellence. Jessie Kilgore, a Welding and Joining Technology student from Cordele, received the overall honor in the second ceremony.

Coleman was nominated by Criminal Justice instructor Wanda Bishop, and Kilgore was nominated by Welding instructor Brad Aldridge.

Other students nominated in the first ceremony were: Shatarra Lundy of Vienna, Business Technology, nominated by Teresa Jolly; Yulanda Tolbert of Cordele, Computer Information Systems, nominated by Brianna Greenberg; and China Adams of Unadilla, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Lisa Penton.

In the second ceremony, the additional nominees were: Lee Brian Penn of Arabi, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Matthew Helms of Cordele, Electrical Systems Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Concepcion Leonard of Cordele, Culinary Arts, nominated by Hunter Little; Tippany Reese of Cordele, Medical Assisting, nominated by Carol Cowan; and Dijah Jackson of Perry, Practical Nursing, nominated by Brandy Nipper.

As the overall Student of Excellence winners, Coleman and Kilgore received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, they received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt. Their names were also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

