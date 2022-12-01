Students of Excellence Named for SGTC’s Crisp County Center

Published 2:47 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Pictured standing (l-r) are SGTC instructors Teresa Jolly, Brianna Greenberg, Wanda Bishop, and Lisa Penton. Seated (l-r) are SGTC Student of Excellence nominees Shatarra Lundy, Yulanda Tolbert, overall winner Paula Coleman, and China Adams. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Reports

 

CORDELE – South Georgia Technical College held two ceremonies during the fall semester to recognize outstanding students in their respective programs. During the first event, Paula Coleman of Lilly, a Criminal Justice Student, was selected as the overall Student of Excellence. Jessie Kilgore, a Welding and Joining Technology student from Cordele, received the overall honor in the second ceremony.

Coleman was nominated by Criminal Justice instructor Wanda Bishop, and Kilgore was nominated by Welding instructor Brad Aldridge.

Other students nominated in the first ceremony were: Shatarra Lundy of Vienna, Business Technology, nominated by Teresa Jolly; Yulanda Tolbert of Cordele, Computer Information Systems, nominated by Brianna Greenberg; and China Adams of Unadilla, Early Childhood Care and Education, nominated by Lisa Penton.

In the second ceremony, the additional nominees were: Lee Brian Penn of Arabi, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Matthew Helms of Cordele, Electrical Systems Technology, nominated by Mike Enfinger; Concepcion Leonard of Cordele, Culinary Arts, nominated by Hunter Little; Tippany Reese of Cordele, Medical Assisting, nominated by Carol Cowan; and Dijah Jackson of Perry, Practical Nursing, nominated by Brandy Nipper.

Pictured standing (l-r) are SGTC instructors Brad Aldridge, Mike Enfinger, Hunter Little, Brandy Nipper, and Carol Cowan. Seated (l-r) are SGTC Student of Excellence nominees Concepcion Leonard, Dijah Jackson, and Tippany Reese. Not pictured are nominees Lee Brian Penn, Matthew Helms, and overall winner Jessie Kilgore.
Photo by SGTC

As the overall Student of Excellence winners, Coleman and Kilgore received a commemorative plaque and a $50 check from SGTC Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain. In addition to the plaque and the monetary reward for winning, they received a congratulatory letter from SGTC president Dr. John Watford and a “Student of Excellence” t-shirt.  Their names were also engraved on a perpetual plaque that is displayed in the front lobby of the Crisp County Center.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 diplomas, degrees, and technical certificates of credit in a variety of programs. Apply online at www.southgatech.edu. Spring semester begins January 11.

 

More education

South Georgia Tech holds “Light Up Your Future” event

Technical College System of Georgia and Western Governors University Announce Partnership: Agreement Provides Clear Path, Access to Degree Scholarships for Transfer Students

SGTC chooses Richard McCorkle as its Educational Champion

South Georgia Technical College to host ‘Light Up Your Future’ event

Print Article