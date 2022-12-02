Area Beat Report December 1, 2022
Published 2:01 pm Friday, December 2, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hart, Wayne Anthony, 51, Housing for Schley County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/1
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 9:11 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 1383 Hwy 19 S at Dairy Farm at Accident Report
- 156 Graystone Dr. at 10:09 a.m., Child Molestation
- 102 Sherwood Rd. at 10:22 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Hwy 280 West at 1:47 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Southerfield Rd. near Baaket Factory Rd. at 7:45 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sport Plus at 8:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 8:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 N about Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:29 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
12/2
- 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:42 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 138 Jenkins Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 East at Pryor Rd. at 6:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Battle, Nikeria Lashae, 25, Making of any threats or violence to or against another person
- Johnson, Jesse Lee, 62, Theft By Shoplifting
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
11/21
- N. MLK Blvd. at 9:32 a.m., Making of any threats or violence to or against another person
11/30
- 733 E. Forsyth St. at Walgreens at 2:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 119 S. Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 219 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 4:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 210 Sun Valley Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 106 Brookdale Dr. at 9:54 p.m., Ungovernable Child
- 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:26 a.m., Missing Person
- 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Prince St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
- 840 Railroad St. Lot 2 at 4:18 a.m., Burglary – first degree felony
12/1
- 108 Springdale Dr. at 10:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Cotton Ave. at W. Lamar St. at 1:04 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- Americus at 3:11 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
- 105 Country Club Dr. at 6:39 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 121 Cherokee St. at 9:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 914 Elizabeth St. at 8:50 p.m., Burglary – first degree felony
- 119 N. Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 9:28 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 1208 Crawford St. at 10:12 p.m., Welfare Check
12/2
- 504B Bessie Mays Circle at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 603 N. Lee St. at 3:27 a.m., Damage to Property