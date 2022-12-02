Area Beat Report December 1, 2022

Published 2:01 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hart, Wayne Anthony, 51, Housing for Schley County

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/1

  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 9:11 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 1383 Hwy 19 S at Dairy Farm at Accident Report
  • 156 Graystone Dr. at 10:09 a.m., Child Molestation
  • 102 Sherwood Rd. at 10:22 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Hwy 280 West at 1:47 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Southerfield Rd. near Baaket Factory Rd. at 7:45 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sport Plus at 8:15 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 111 Raymond Rd. at 8:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:29 p.m., Accident Involving Deer

12/2

  • 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 1:42 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 138 Jenkins Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 111 Raymond Rd. at 3:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Pryor Rd. at 6:33 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Battle, Nikeria Lashae, 25, Making of any threats or violence to or against another person
  • Johnson, Jesse Lee, 62, Theft By Shoplifting

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

11/21

  • N. MLK Blvd. at 9:32 a.m., Making of any threats or violence to or against another person

11/30

  • 733 E. Forsyth St. at Walgreens at 2:16 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 4:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 219 Horton Dr. Apt. B at 4:20 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 210 Sun Valley Dr. at 6:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 106 Brookdale Dr. at 9:54 p.m., Ungovernable Child
  • 307A Bessie Mays Circle at 12:26 a.m., Missing Person
  • 1101 Crawford St. at Circle K at 12:27 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Prince St. at E. Forsyth St. at 12:05 a.m., DUI/Headlight Requirements
  • 840 Railroad St. Lot 2 at 4:18 a.m., Burglary – first degree felony

12/1

  • 108 Springdale Dr. at 10:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Cotton Ave. at W. Lamar St. at 1:04 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • Americus at 3:11 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop at scene of accident
  • 105 Country Club Dr. at 6:39 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • 121 Cherokee St. at 9:35 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 914 Elizabeth St. at 8:50 p.m., Burglary – first degree felony
  • 119 N. Lee St. at Citizens Bank at 9:28 p.m., Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 1208 Crawford St. at 10:12 p.m., Welfare Check

12/2

  • 504B Bessie Mays Circle at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 603 N. Lee St. at 3:27 a.m., Damage to Property

 

 

