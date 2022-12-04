Scott’s 23 points leads Lady Cats to season-opening victory

Published 4:54 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County sophomore point guard Jesstynie Scott scored 23 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 58-35 victory over Worth County in their season opener. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

SYLVESTER, GA – Schley County sophomore point guard Jesstynie Scott scored 23 points to lead the Lady Wildcats (1-0) to a 58-35 win over Worth County in their season opener at Worth County High School on Saturday, December 3.
Junior forward Daneria Thornton was also in double figures with 10 points and both junior guard Emma Walker and sophomore forward Payton Goodin each chipped in seven points in the winning cause.
SCHS will play its first home game on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m.

