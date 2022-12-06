Area Beat Report December 5

Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Burdick, Caroline Mary (In Jail), 24, Housing for Macon County
  • Jones, Victor Marquis (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
  • Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tags altered or improperly transferred/Probation Violation
  • Sanford, Cedrick Simone (In Jail), 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • Williamson, Dexter Cantell (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/5

  • Georgia Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr. at 3:59 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 13 at 4:10 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
  • Briarwood Circle and Upper River Rd. at 12:33 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • North Spring Creek Circle at Lamar Rd. at 12:36 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Pryor Rd. and New York Rd. at 12:37 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 215 Mocking Bird Dr. at 2:34 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 308 at MM 14 at 3:29 p.m., Mental Subject
  • US Hwy 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd. at 3:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • South Lee St. at 10:56 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Jennings, Stuart, 22, Disorderly Conduct

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/5

  • Patterson St. at 10:41 a.m., Damage to Property
  • S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:23 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • US Hwy 280 West at 4:49 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • James Ave. at 6:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Bozeman Circle at 6:35 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • S. Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 6:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

