Area Beat Report December 5
Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Burdick, Caroline Mary (In Jail), 24, Housing for Macon County
- Jones, Victor Marquis (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tags altered or improperly transferred/Probation Violation
- Sanford, Cedrick Simone (In Jail), 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Williamson, Dexter Cantell (In Jail), 23, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/5
- Georgia Hwy 30 West at Armory Dr. at 3:59 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 13 at 4:10 a.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
- Briarwood Circle and Upper River Rd. at 12:33 p.m., Animal Complaint
- North Spring Creek Circle at Lamar Rd. at 12:36 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Pryor Rd. and New York Rd. at 12:37 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 215 Mocking Bird Dr. at 2:34 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 308 at MM 14 at 3:29 p.m., Mental Subject
- US Hwy 19 South at Croxton Cross Rd. at 3:53 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- South Lee St. at 10:56 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Jennings, Stuart, 22, Disorderly Conduct
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/5
- Patterson St. at 10:41 a.m., Damage to Property
- S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 2:23 p.m., Warrant Executed
- US Hwy 280 West at 4:49 p.m., Disorderly Conduct
- James Ave. at 6:14 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Bozeman Circle at 6:35 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- S. Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 6:28 p.m., Miscellaneous Report