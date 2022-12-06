Community votes on favorite SGTC ‘Light Up Your Future’ displays for 2022 Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS Nearly 1,000 individuals participated in the South Georgia Technical College seventh annual “Light Up Your Future” Drive-Thru event recently and participants were able to vote for their favorite displays electronically using a QR code from a cell phone or computer.

The joint display of the Aviation Maintenance, Avionics, and Aircraft Structural Technology which featured a lighted helicopter, air plane, propeller and a small jet pulling Santa’s sleigh took first place this year. They edged out Fire Science Technology and Electrical Lineworker for the top spot.

The combined display of Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Industrial Systems, and Electrical Technology was the winner last year but the Aviation display, Fire Science and Electrical Lineworker edged them out in the 2022 event.

The Precision Machining and Manufacturing display along with Air Conditioning Technology, Welding and Joining, and Emergency Medical Technology were in a three-way tie for fourth place.

Community members, current students, alumni and perspective students participated in the QR survey after driving thru the nearly two-mile route featuring the SGTC academic programs, athletics, and student clubs and organizations on display around the campus.

“It was AWESOME,” wrote one individual. “I find everything this school does AMAZING! Kudos to being so community driven,” wrote another. And then “it looks amazing!” Most of the individuals who commented were surprised about all of the opportunities and programs available at South Georgia Technical College.

“Actually, all the displays were wonderful!! Everyone was so welcoming and friendly! Thank you so much!” wrote one visitor from the event. Several others expressed their appreciation with “It was excellent! Thanks for a great event! We loved Light Up Your Future! Great Job, it was cool overall. Thanks for being free! We loved the Culinary Arts treats. Everyone was full of joy. It was beautiful.”

One person added, “I love how the school comes together as a big happy family. This was an awesome event that allows the community to see what you offer and see your beautiful campus. The lights were great, loved the interaction and the enthusiasm was contagious.”

Several individuals remarked that “this has become a new Christmas tradition for our family! Thank y’all so much.” Other individual reiterated that the “large number of new and different programs that we did not know about was a highlight” as well as the fact that “getting together as a family was important”, as well as “time together can be simple.”

As individuals left the campus, the SGTC Culinary Arts students and faculty presented everyone with a box of goodies.

Individuals turned into the campus and then pulled into the SGTC Admissions tent/display area to receive lighted gifts and a map of the Light Up Your Future Drive-Thru displays.

Overall the “Light Up Your Future” event at South Georgia Technical College received rave reviews from the community and as one person added, “wonderful displays providing much enjoyment and education as to all programs offered in our community! Sumter County is blessed to have South Georgia Technical College.”

A video of the event can be found at: https://studio.youtube.com/video/6rqlsdJiuJQ/edit and photos can be seen at: https://www.southgatech.edu/photo/25481/