Martha Willis Kinney: December 2, 2022

Martha Willis Kinney, age 83, passed away peacefully December 2, 2022 at her

residence with her devoted husband by her side.

Services for Martha Willis Kinney will be held at Plains Baptist Church (301 N.

Bond St, Plains, GA 31780) Saturday, December 10, 2022 with Visitation starting

at 11:00am followed by a Memorial service at 12:00pm with Dr. Buck Kinney

officiating.

Martha Willis Kinney was Born December 13, 1938 to Weldon and Mabeth Willis,

Martha was "the joy of my life" from the beginning. As the only child, she was

loved deeply, especially by her mother. Martha's calm nature, caring spirit, and

kind words brought that same joy to everyone she met. In 1955 she met Leslie

Kenneth Kinney and the greatest love story began. Married 66 years, she and Les

built a happy life full of love and devotion. A true renaissance woman, Martha

helped own and operate their successful restaurant, was employed by several

businesses including H&R Block and East Albany Medical Center, and raised four

children with a patience akin to Job’s. She was a gifted artist, avid reader, and

could answer Jeopardy questions faster than they could ask. She loved God, her

family, and the simple pleasures in life. She enjoyed services at Plains Baptist

Church and especially enjoyed the fellowship and enrichment of the Lydia class at

Central Baptist Church. Affectionately known as “Mema”; by her grandchildren

and great-grandchildren she never missed an opportunity to show her love with

warm hugs, faithful prayers, birthday cards and emails just because she thought of

you. Her love and legacy will continue through each one of us and she will be

greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Leslie Kenneth Kinney; her children Keith

Kinney(Tammy), Beth Davis(Terry), Kevin Kinney(Sally), Buck Kinney(Beth);

her grandchildren Rick Davis(Dana), Kelly Davis Matthews, Jessica

Bennette(Buddy), Maggie Moore, D.T. Peek(Hope), Austen Peek(Leanne), Cecil

Kinney(Lindsey), L.K. Kinney(Kristin),Darby Kinney, Kolden Kinney, William

Kinney and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Plains Baptist Church, St. Jude

Children Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Foundation.

