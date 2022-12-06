Martha Willis Kinney: December 2, 2022
Published 11:14 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Martha Willis Kinney, age 83, passed away peacefully December 2, 2022 at her
residence with her devoted husband by her side.
Services for Martha Willis Kinney will be held at Plains Baptist Church (301 N.
Bond St, Plains, GA 31780) Saturday, December 10, 2022 with Visitation starting
at 11:00am followed by a Memorial service at 12:00pm with Dr. Buck Kinney
officiating.
Martha Willis Kinney was Born December 13, 1938 to Weldon and Mabeth Willis,
Martha was "the joy of my life" from the beginning. As the only child, she was
loved deeply, especially by her mother. Martha's calm nature, caring spirit, and
kind words brought that same joy to everyone she met. In 1955 she met Leslie
Kenneth Kinney and the greatest love story began. Married 66 years, she and Les
built a happy life full of love and devotion. A true renaissance woman, Martha
helped own and operate their successful restaurant, was employed by several
businesses including H&R Block and East Albany Medical Center, and raised four
children with a patience akin to Job’s. She was a gifted artist, avid reader, and
could answer Jeopardy questions faster than they could ask. She loved God, her
family, and the simple pleasures in life. She enjoyed services at Plains Baptist
Church and especially enjoyed the fellowship and enrichment of the Lydia class at
Central Baptist Church. Affectionately known as “Mema”; by her grandchildren
and great-grandchildren she never missed an opportunity to show her love with
warm hugs, faithful prayers, birthday cards and emails just because she thought of
you. Her love and legacy will continue through each one of us and she will be
greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Leslie Kenneth Kinney; her children Keith
Kinney(Tammy), Beth Davis(Terry), Kevin Kinney(Sally), Buck Kinney(Beth);
her grandchildren Rick Davis(Dana), Kelly Davis Matthews, Jessica
Bennette(Buddy), Maggie Moore, D.T. Peek(Hope), Austen Peek(Leanne), Cecil
Kinney(Lindsey), L.K. Kinney(Kristin),Darby Kinney, Kolden Kinney, William
Kinney and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Plains Baptist Church, St. Jude
Children Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Foundation.
