Area Beat Report December 6, 2022

Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Davis, Moses Lee (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
  • Jennings, Stuart (In Jail), 22, Disorderly Conduct
  • Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked/tags altered or improperly transferred/Probation Violation
  • Mattox, Greg Allan (In Jail), 50, Possession of Methamphetamine or Drug Related Objects
  • Smith, Samuel (In Jail), 36, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon
  • Hood, Gregory Dante (In Jail), 39, Housing for Wayne County
  • Warren, Kierra Meyel (Back for Court), 30, Back for Court

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/6

  • 3197 South Lee St. at 8:45 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 200 Wood Valley Rd. at 9:33 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 1900 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 256 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 10:22 a.m., Accident Report
  • 373 Upper River Rd. at Pulaski State Prison at 10:40 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • Southerfield Rd. at the Railroad at 1:37 p.m., Information for officer
  • Macon County Jail at 117 Crescent St. at 3:01 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 220 Ed Carson Rd. at Public Service at 3:26 p.m., Theft
  • 109 Mayfire Dr. at 4:22 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 205 Pheasant Dr. at 4:04 a.m., Threats
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West at MM 19 at 4:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • U.S. Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 9 at 4:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/No Proof of Insurance
  • 2285 Hwy 30 W and Harry Priddy Road at 4:26 a.m., Traffic Accident

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Robinson, Tyquant, 18, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/Failure to Maintain Lane

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/5

  • 912 Angus Dr. at 11:09 a.m., Animal Complaint

12/6

  • 119 South Lee St. at 12:04 p.m., Child Molestation
  • Tripp St. at Felder St. at 4:01 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Crawley St.at 1:56 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 120 Upper River Rd. at 5:06 p.m., Reckless Conduct
  • 109 Matthews Dr. at 4:59 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
  • 1039 E. Forsyth St. at 6:04 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 117 W. Glessner St. at 5:16 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object
  • 904 Angus Dr. at 9:57 p.m., Runaway Juvenile
  • East Forsyth at Manhattan St. at 2:30 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/tags altered or improperly transferred/Probation Violation
  • 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 7:17 a.m., 7:21 a.m., 7:24 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 7:48 a.m. and 7:49 a.m., Contempt of Court
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 10:07 a.m., Drug Activity

12/7

  • 110 U.S. Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 4:21 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property

 

 

 

 

 

More community

PSMC annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to take place Thursday

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold Community Blood Drive in Memory of Smith and Smarr on Friday, December 16

Community votes on favorite SGTC ‘Light Up Your Future’ displays for 2022

Area Beat Report December 5

Print Article