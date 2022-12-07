Area Beat Report December 6, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Davis, Moses Lee (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Jennings, Stuart (In Jail), 22, Disorderly Conduct
- Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 43, Driving while license suspended or revoked/tags altered or improperly transferred/Probation Violation
- Mattox, Greg Allan (In Jail), 50, Possession of Methamphetamine or Drug Related Objects
- Smith, Samuel (In Jail), 36, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon
- Hood, Gregory Dante (In Jail), 39, Housing for Wayne County
- Warren, Kierra Meyel (Back for Court), 30, Back for Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/6
- 3197 South Lee St. at 8:45 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 200 Wood Valley Rd. at 9:33 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 1900 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 256 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 10:22 a.m., Accident Report
- 373 Upper River Rd. at Pulaski State Prison at 10:40 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- Southerfield Rd. at the Railroad at 1:37 p.m., Information for officer
- Macon County Jail at 117 Crescent St. at 3:01 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 220 Ed Carson Rd. at Public Service at 3:26 p.m., Theft
- 109 Mayfire Dr. at 4:22 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 205 Pheasant Dr. at 4:04 a.m., Threats
- U.S. Hwy 280 West at MM 19 at 4:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- U.S. Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 9 at 4:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/No Proof of Insurance
- 2285 Hwy 30 W and Harry Priddy Road at 4:26 a.m., Traffic Accident
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Robinson, Tyquant, 18, Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/Failure to Maintain Lane
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/5
- 912 Angus Dr. at 11:09 a.m., Animal Complaint
12/6
- 119 South Lee St. at 12:04 p.m., Child Molestation
- Tripp St. at Felder St. at 4:01 p.m., Possession of MSD Marijuana or Drug Related Object/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Crawley St.at 1:56 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 120 Upper River Rd. at 5:06 p.m., Reckless Conduct
- 109 Matthews Dr. at 4:59 p.m., Forgery – 1st Degree
- 1039 E. Forsyth St. at 6:04 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 117 W. Glessner St. at 5:16 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object
- 904 Angus Dr. at 9:57 p.m., Runaway Juvenile
- East Forsyth at Manhattan St. at 2:30 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/tags altered or improperly transferred/Probation Violation
- 119 S. Lee St. at Municipal Court at 7:17 a.m., 7:21 a.m., 7:24 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 7:48 a.m. and 7:49 a.m., Contempt of Court
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 10:07 a.m., Drug Activity
12/7
- 110 U.S. Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 4:21 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property