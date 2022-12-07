Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold Community Blood Drive in Memory of Smith and Smarr on Friday, December 16

Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting a community blood drive n Friday, December 16 at First Baptist Church of Americus. The blood drive will be held in loving memory of police officers Jody Smith and Nicholas Smarr, who lost their lives in the line of duty back in December of 2016. Photo by PSMC

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be holding its annual Community Blood Drive in memory of police officers Jody C. Smith and Nicholas R. Smarr, who lost their lives in the line of duty back in December of 2016.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, December 16 at the First Baptist Church of Americus, located at 221 South Lee St. in Americus.

The blood drive will take place in the church fellowship hall at 8 a.m. and will go all day until 6 p.m.

More community

PSMC annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to take place Thursday

Area Beat Report December 6, 2022

Community votes on favorite SGTC ‘Light Up Your Future’ displays for 2022

Area Beat Report December 5

Print Article