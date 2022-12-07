Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold Community Blood Drive in Memory of Smith and Smarr on Friday, December 16 Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be holding its annual Community Blood Drive in memory of police officers Jody C. Smith and Nicholas R. Smarr, who lost their lives in the line of duty back in December of 2016.

The blood drive will take place on Friday, December 16 at the First Baptist Church of Americus, located at 221 South Lee St. in Americus.

The blood drive will take place in the church fellowship hall at 8 a.m. and will go all day until 6 p.m.