PSMC annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to take place Thursday

Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Angela Smith has been chosen to be the honorary tree lighter at this year’s Lights of Love Tree Lighting ceremony at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.. Photo courtesy of Phoebe Sumter Medical Center

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Foundation is excited to announce the honorary tree lighter for this year’s Lights of Love ceremony is Angela Smith. The beloved annual event will take place tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. outside the hospital’s main entrance.

A cancer diagnosis is a life-altering and often traumatic experience. Beginning treatment in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic made Angela’s cancer journey even more challenging. You can read more about her cancer journey here: https://bit.ly/3FLfFP5.

More community

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold Community Blood Drive in Memory of Smith and Smarr on Friday, December 16

Area Beat Report December 6, 2022

Community votes on favorite SGTC ‘Light Up Your Future’ displays for 2022

Area Beat Report December 5

Print Article