PSMC annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to take place Thursday Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Phoebe Sumter Foundation is excited to announce the honorary tree lighter for this year’s Lights of Love ceremony is Angela Smith. The beloved annual event will take place tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. outside the hospital’s main entrance.

A cancer diagnosis is a life-altering and often traumatic experience. Beginning treatment in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic made Angela’s cancer journey even more challenging. You can read more about her cancer journey here: https://bit.ly/3FLfFP5.