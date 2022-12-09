Area Beat Report December 7
Published 1:33 pm Friday, December 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Fanta Nicolette (In Jail), 44, Failure to Appear
- Brunson, Jake Wayne (In Jail), 38, Theft By Taking – Felony/Theft by receiving stolen property in another state – Felony
- Johnson, John Nekae (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Theft By Shoplifting
- Mattox, Greg Allan (In Jail), 52, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Defective Tires/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Porter, Erica Yvette (Bonded Out), 25, Terroristic Threats and Acts
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/7
- 1763 US Hwy 280 West at 8:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 119 Briarpatch Circle at 9:20 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 823 Flintside Dr. at 11:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
- State Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 2:49 p.m., Livestock in Road
- Yankee Road and State Hwy 308 at 2:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Middle School at 5:02 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 12 at 5:16 p.m., citation for speeding
- 117 Sylvan Dr. at 8:13 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 309 Adderton St. at 8:19 p.m., Welfare Check
- 107 Haven Crest Dr. at 11:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 773 Flintside Dr. at 12:45 a.m., Civil Matter
- 108 Wood Valley Dr. at 7:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Holt, Brianna Mercedes, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/7
- 70 Barbara Battle Way at 7:31 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Ungovernable Child/Possession or sales to tobacco to minors
- South Lee St. at 12:11 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 1117 Magnolia Ct. Apt. A at 12:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- Reese St. at Reese Park at 7:05 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
- 111 Bush Circle Apt. A at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 236 Apt. D Wanda Way at 10:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 120 Lonnie Lane at 10:36 p.m., Damage to Property
- 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Package Store at 11:06 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object
- 141B Cherokee St. at 11:05 p.m., Child Molestation
- 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 62 at Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 4:21 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- Felder St at 12:11 p.m., Damage to Property
- 117 Columbia Ave. at Victory Worship Center at 2:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s at 5:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1035 E. Forsyth St. at Hometown Healthcare at 5:57 p.m., Civil Matter