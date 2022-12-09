Area Beat Report December 7

Published 1:33 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Fanta Nicolette (In Jail), 44, Failure to Appear
  • Brunson, Jake Wayne (In Jail), 38, Theft By Taking – Felony/Theft by receiving stolen property in another state – Felony
  • Johnson, John Nekae (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Theft By Shoplifting
  • Mattox, Greg Allan (In Jail), 52, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug related objects/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Defective Tires/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Porter, Erica Yvette (Bonded Out), 25, Terroristic Threats and Acts

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/7

  • 1763 US Hwy 280 West at 8:09 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 119 Briarpatch Circle at 9:20 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 823 Flintside Dr. at 11:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • State Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 2:49 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • Yankee Road and State Hwy 308 at 2:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Middle School at 5:02 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Mile Post 12 at 5:16 p.m., citation for speeding
  • 117 Sylvan Dr. at 8:13 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 309 Adderton St. at 8:19 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 107 Haven Crest Dr. at 11:06 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 773 Flintside Dr. at 12:45 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 108 Wood Valley Dr. at 7:01 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Holt, Brianna Mercedes, 27, Driving while license suspended or revoked

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/7

  • 70 Barbara Battle Way at 7:31 a.m., Criminal Trespass/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Ungovernable Child/Possession or sales to tobacco to minors
  • South Lee St. at 12:11 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1117 Magnolia Ct. Apt. A at 12:39 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Reese St. at Reese Park at 7:05 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city limits
  • 111 Bush Circle Apt. A at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 236 Apt. D Wanda Way at 10:07 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 120 Lonnie Lane at 10:36 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 1602 E. Forsyth St. at Maruti Package Store at 11:06 p.m., Failure to notify owner upon striking fixed object
  • 141B Cherokee St. at 11:05 p.m., Child Molestation
  • 120 Lonnie Lane Apt. 62 at Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle
  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go at 4:21 a.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Felder St at 12:11 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 117 Columbia Ave. at Victory Worship Center at 2:23 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1208 Crawford St. at Harvey’s at 5:29 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1035 E. Forsyth St. at Hometown Healthcare at 5:57 p.m., Civil Matter

 

 

 

 

