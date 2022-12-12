Lady Wildcats rout Sherwood Christian to improve to 2-0 Published 3:04 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – The Schley County High School girls’ basketball team (SCHS) took care of business on Saturday, December 10 with a 70-39 rout of the Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA).

Three Lady Wildcats scored in double figures in this game. Junior guard Emma Walker led SCHS in scoring with 18 points and sophomore point guard Jesstynie Scott scored 16. Junior guard Lily Walker was also in double figures with 11 points.

“I’m really proud of how hard our girls played,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said. “It was a physical game and our girls responded well. We had three girls score in double digits, which is amazing. We need to build on this positive momentum as we head into region play this week.”

The Lady Wildcats are now 2-0, having earned a 58-35 victory at Worth County in their season opener.

SCHS will travel over to Marion County on Tuesday, December 13 for their first region contest of the season against the Lady Eagles. Tip off for that game is scheduled for 6 p.m.