Lori Nicole McGlamory Hoffman: December 9, 2022

Mrs. Lori Nicole McGlamory Hoffman, age 42, passed away Friday December 9, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Hoffman was born May 14, 1980 in Cordele, Georgia. She was the daughter of Robin McGlamory and Edna Miller McGlamory. She graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master’s Degree in Education. She was a member of the ZETA TAU ALPHA Sorority. Mrs. Hoffman taught school at Americus High School, Crisp County High School, Southland Academy and was currently employed with Americus Sumter High School.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 12, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Aldridge Funeral Service.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoffman is survived by her husband, Ryan S. Hoffman of Americus. A daughter, Baylor Claire Hoffman and a son, Kyler Dayton Hoffman. A sister and brother-in-law Lisa Lewis and Tony, of Cordele and two nieces, Ivey Nicole Lewis and Libby Sinclair Lewis.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices. com. Aldridge Funeral Services at 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.