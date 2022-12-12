Schley County boys’ basketball team opens season with loss at Sherwood Christian Published 2:34 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – The Schley County High School boys’ basketball team (SCHS) opened the 2022-23 season with a 51-45 loss to the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles at SCA on Saturday, December 10.

The Wildcats’ season was delayed due to the fact that several of their players were members of the Schley County football team that recently lost to Bowdon 39-31 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 State championship.

The Wildcats wanted to get their season started off on a positive note, but struggled with turnovers and with making shots.

“I thought we played hard. We had too many turnovers and not enough scoring,” SCHS Head Coach Ernest Scott said.

Javoris Scott led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points, Carson Westbrook had 12 and Jordan Hudson chipped in eight points in the losing cause.

The Wildcats will try to get their first win of the season under their belt when they travel to Marion County on Tuesday, December 13. Tip off from Buena Vista is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.