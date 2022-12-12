SGTC students recently attended an on-campus recruiting event for Raymond Carolina Handling. Published 5:30 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Career Services recently hosted Raymond Carolina Handling for their first on-campus recruitment event. Students from several SGTC programs attended the event to learn more about the career opportunities at Carolina Handling, an intralogistics solutions company in business for 55 years.

Upon meeting with SGTC students, Tanner Burford, Field Service Manager for Carolina Handling, was impressed with the student and instructor engagement from SGTC’s Industrial Systems, Automotive and Electronics programs. He hopes to return to South Georgia Technical College in the future for a campus job fair.

Specializing in forklifts and heavy lifting, Carolina Handling helps their customers move more material faster and more efficiently with reduced cost. They have the equipment, parts and strategic insight to help industry find their peak efficiency, minimize downtime and get more out of their people and equipment. Amazon is their largest client.

Raymond Carolina Handling is currently seeking Field Service Techs in automotive, with a rental fleet of approximately 4,000 trucks used by businesses for materials handling. To qualify for the positions, applicants must have a base of mechanical and maintenance knowledge and a willingness to learn.

Starting pay for Field Service Techs is $22-26/hour. Newly-hired techs spend a week in training at the beginning of their employment.

For more information on South Georgia Technical College’s Career Services, contact Director Cynthia Carter at (229) 931-2057 or ccarter@southgatech.edu.