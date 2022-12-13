Area Beat Report December 9 through 13
Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Corey Tajuan (In Jail), 30, Failing to report striking fixed object/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving too fast for conditions/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Broner, Shameka Shentrell (In Jail), 41, Aggravated Stalking
- Brown, Jatrellis Cantrez (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Illegal possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Related Object/Possession of sawed off shotgun, machine gun, silencer or dangerous weapon/stalking
- Brown, Trashaun Antorious (In Jail), 18, Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony or attempt to commit a felony
- Carter, Dontaquis Leon (In Jail), 22, Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- Cochran, Nathaniel Keitrell (In Jail), 22, Hold for Webster County
- Hernandez-Moralez, Sergio (In Jail), 20, Criminal Trespass/Public Drunkenness/Disorderly Conduct/Furnishing, Purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
- King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), Theft by Shoplifting
- Lawson, Jontavian Amada (In Jail), 27, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
- Reese, Anthony Kostello (In Jail), 49, Aggravated Stalking
- Robbins, Pamala Michelle Lateise (In Jail), 28, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Tookes, Deontre Ja’Mezes (In Jail), 17, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Marijuana/Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor/obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers
- Williams, Leonardo Davince (In Jail), 57, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
- Coleman, Ricky Lamar (Bonded Out), 27, Weapons at School
- Johnson, Jeffery Jamar (In Jail), 38, Battery
- King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 47, Theft By Shoplifting
- Lowe, Larry Joe (In Jail), 64, Holding for Webster County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report
12/9
- US Hwy 19 N about Mile Marker 18 at 1:30 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 122 Lexington Circle Lot 31 at 2:05 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 973 District Line Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 522 US Highway 280 East at Lot 5 at 4:05 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 175 Tommy Warren Rd. at 10:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
- New York Rd. East at Pryor Rd. at 12:06 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 228 Tulip Dr. at 12:24 a.m., Welfare Check
- 436 Middle River Rd. at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 118 Hwy 45 N at 5:22 a.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 19 N at South GA Tech Parkway at 5:28 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Hanson Dr. at E. Lamar St. at 1:46 p.m., Fight
- 713 Harris St. at 7:16 a.m., Involuntary Commitment Transport
12/10
- 202 US Highway 19 South at 3:46 p.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 27 E about Mile Post 20 at 8:31 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Area of 1149 US Highway 19 South at 9:35 p.m., Assist Motorist
- US Highway 19 South about Albany Annex at 12:10 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
12/11
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 4:30 a.m., Vehicle Theft
- 247 Highway 27 E at 7:36 a.m., Mental Subject
- 108 Sandstone Dr. at 1:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Loop Rd. just off Moon Rd. at 4:12 p.m., Accident Involving Injuries
- 903 S. GA Tech Parkway at 4:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
12/12
- Hwy 45 at Clyde Chavers Rd. at 6:46 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 349 Brady Rd. at 11:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1116 Hwy 280 West at 12:51 a.m., Information for officer
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:34 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 118 Hwy 45 N at RV Park at 2:41 p.m., Welfare Check
- 414 N. Bond St. at Unit A at 3:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Easy St. at Arlington Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at Lost or Stolen Tag
- 414 N. Bond St. at 4:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1093 US Hwy 19 South at 2:01 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 2:30 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2:31 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- Styles Robinson and Buck Nelson Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Person Dead
- 856 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer