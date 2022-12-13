Area Beat Report December 9 through 13

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Corey Tajuan (In Jail), 30, Failing to report striking fixed object/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Driving too fast for conditions/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/failure to maintain lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Broner, Shameka Shentrell (In Jail), 41, Aggravated Stalking
  • Brown, Jatrellis Cantrez (In Jail), 19, Aggravated Assault/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Illegal possession of Controlled Substance/Drug Related Object/Possession of sawed off shotgun, machine gun, silencer or dangerous weapon/stalking
  • Brown, Trashaun Antorious (In Jail), 18, Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony or attempt to commit a felony
  • Carter, Dontaquis Leon (In Jail), 22, Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
  • Cochran, Nathaniel Keitrell (In Jail), 22, Hold for Webster County
  • Hernandez-Moralez, Sergio (In Jail), 20, Criminal Trespass/Public Drunkenness/Disorderly Conduct/Furnishing, Purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age
  • King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), Theft by Shoplifting
  • Lawson, Jontavian Amada (In Jail), 27, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
  • Reese, Anthony Kostello (In Jail), 49, Aggravated Stalking
  • Robbins, Pamala Michelle Lateise (In Jail), 28, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • Tookes, Deontre Ja’Mezes (In Jail), 17, Illegal possession of controlled substance/Marijuana/Possession of pistol or revolver by a minor/obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Williams, Leonardo Davince (In Jail), 57, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
  • Coleman, Ricky Lamar (Bonded Out), 27, Weapons at School
  • Johnson, Jeffery Jamar (In Jail), 38, Battery
  • King, Anthony Eugene (In Jail), 47, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Lowe, Larry Joe (In Jail), 64, Holding for Webster County

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Report

12/9

  • US Hwy 19 N about Mile Marker 18 at 1:30 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 122 Lexington Circle Lot 31 at 2:05 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 973 District Line Rd. at 6:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 522 US Highway 280 East at Lot 5 at 4:05 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 175 Tommy Warren Rd. at 10:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • New York Rd. East at Pryor Rd. at 12:06 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 228 Tulip Dr. at 12:24 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 436 Middle River Rd. at 12:34 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 118 Hwy 45 N at 5:22 a.m., Welfare Check
  • US Hwy 19 N at South GA Tech Parkway at 5:28 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Hanson Dr. at E. Lamar St. at 1:46 p.m., Fight
  • 713 Harris St. at 7:16 a.m., Involuntary Commitment Transport

12/10

  • 202 US Highway 19 South at 3:46 p.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 27 E about Mile Post 20 at 8:31 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Area of 1149 US Highway 19 South at 9:35 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • US Highway 19 South about Albany Annex at 12:10 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

12/11

  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 4:30 a.m., Vehicle Theft
  • 247 Highway 27 E at 7:36 a.m., Mental Subject
  • 108 Sandstone Dr. at 1:53 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Loop Rd. just off Moon Rd. at 4:12 p.m., Accident Involving Injuries
  • 903 S. GA Tech Parkway at 4:32 p.m., Alarm Activation

12/12

  • Hwy 45 at Clyde Chavers Rd. at 6:46 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 349 Brady Rd. at 11:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1116 Hwy 280 West at 12:51 a.m., Information for officer
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:34 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 118 Hwy 45 N at RV Park at 2:41 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 414 N. Bond St. at Unit A at 3:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Easy St. at Arlington Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 500 West Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 414 N. Bond St. at 4:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1093 US Hwy 19 South at 2:01 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 2:30 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 2:31 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • Styles Robinson and Buck Nelson Rd. at 4:37 a.m., Person Dead
  • 856 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

 

 

More community

Area Beat Report December 8, 2022

Area Beat Report December 7

PSMC annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to take place Thursday

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold Community Blood Drive in Memory of Smith and Smarr on Friday, December 16

Print Article