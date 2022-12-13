Furlow Charter School Fifth Graders visit SGTC Published 3:41 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently welcomed 46 Furlow Charter School fifth-grade students for a tour of SGTC programs that align with their science standards. The students visited aviation maintenance, aircraft structural, precision manufacturing, and industrial electrical systems.

During their visit, the fifth-graders interacted with the college’s recently acquired robotic dog, toured an airplane, and learned about the Dual Enrollment program at SGTC. Students also learned about the history of aviation on the South Georgia Technical College grounds including the story of Charles Lindbergh’s first solo flight.

Instructors in the various programs also taught the Furlow students about electrical currents, sheet metal density, and 3D modeling. Students also received a foam airplane model kit.

Learn more about all of South Georgia Technical College’s programs at www.southgatech.edu. Spring semester begins January 11.