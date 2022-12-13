Furlow Charter School Fifth Graders visit SGTC

Published 3:41 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Fifth-Grade students from Furlow Charter School recently visited the SGTC campus to learn more about the college’s programs. Photo by SGTC

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently welcomed 46 Furlow Charter School fifth-grade students for a tour of SGTC programs that align with their science standards. The students visited aviation maintenance, aircraft structural, precision manufacturing, and industrial electrical systems.

During their visit, the fifth-graders interacted with the college’s recently acquired robotic dog, toured an airplane, and learned about the Dual Enrollment program at SGTC. Students also learned about the history of aviation on the South Georgia Technical College grounds including the story of Charles Lindbergh’s first solo flight.

Instructors in the various programs also taught the Furlow students about electrical currents, sheet metal density, and 3D modeling. Students also received a foam airplane model kit.

Learn more about all of South Georgia Technical College’s programs at www.southgatech.edu. Spring semester begins January 11.

 

More education

SGTC students recently attended an on-campus recruiting event for Raymond Carolina Handling.

Community votes on favorite SGTC ‘Light Up Your Future’ displays for 2022

GSW commencement ceremonies to be held December 9: USG’s Ashwani Monga and Chattahoochee-Flint RESA’s Richard McCorkle to deliver keynote addresses

SGTC hosts special Holiday Buffet

Print Article