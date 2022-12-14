Jets drop fourth straight loss in match-up against Chattahoochee Valley Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

From Staff Reports

Phenix City, AL – The South Georgia Technical College Jets dropped their fourth consecutive loss recently when they traveled to Phenix City, AL, to take on Chattahoochee Valley Community College. The Pirates took a commanding 92 – 67 decision over the Jets who fell to 3 – 7 on the season.

“We are just not making our shots,” said SGTC Jets head coach Chris Ballauer. “We have played a very tough pre-conference schedule but we need to turn things around before we open up against our conference opponents.”

The Jets fell behind 51 – 30 at the end of the first half against Chattahoochee Valley and even though they rallied in the second half to close the scoring gap, it was too little too late. The first half damage had been done and the Jets fell, 92 – 67.

Sophomore guard Aaron Pitts from Columbus, GA, was the top scorer for the Jets with 25 points. He was 10 of 18 from the field including 2 of 5 from the three-point line and 3 of 5 from the foul line. He also had two rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Only two other Jets were in double figures in that match-up. Sophomore Kallin Foneseca came off the bench to toss in 14 points including three three-pointers. Sophomore forward Nathan Wilson was the only other player in double digits with 11 points. He also had three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocked shots.

Bryce Turner tossed in seven points and led the team in rebounds with eight. Deonte Williams added six points and Semaj Henderson closed out the scoring with four points.

The Jets are on the road again tonight to Panama City, FL to face Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. CST. They are off until December 29th and 30th when they travel to Ft. Myers, FL, to play in the Florida Southwest Classic. The Jets face State College of Florida on December 29th and Florida Southwestern College on December 30th.

The Jets will have their first home game of the new year on January 7th at 3 p.m. against East Georgia State College. The Lady Jets will play Georgia Highlands at 1 p.m. as part of the conference double header.