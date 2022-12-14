Weaver pours in 23 in Lady Raiders’ win at Lakeside (AL) Published 6:03 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

From Staff Reports

EUFALA, AL – Southland Academy (SAR) senior guard Morgan Weaver scored 23 points to help lead the Lady Raiders (6-0) to a 57-42 victory over the Lakeside Lady Chiefs on Monday, December 12 at the Lakeside School in Eufala, AL.

In addition to Weaver’s offensive explosion, senior guard Riley Mitchell was also in double figures with 18 points and senior guard Julia Caroline Bailey chipped in nine in the winning cause.

“I’m extremely proud of our teams performance tonight,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “We withstood two runs from a really good Lakeside team. Our team is playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

The Lady Raiders will try to stay undefeated when they host the Lady Hornets of Westfield on Friday, December 16. Tip off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.