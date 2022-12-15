Area Beat Report December 14 and 15, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s office Media Arrest Summary
- Collier, Jonathan Michael (In Jail), 19, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- McGarrah, Tommy Lee (Fine Paid), 34, City Probation
- Popwell, Robert Ryan (In Jail), 17, Housing for Lumpkin PD
- Rich, Alyssa Marie (In Jail), Burglary – 1st Degree (Felony)
- Tyner, Eddie Lee (In Jail), 40, Hold for Duval County Sheriff’s Office (FL)
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/14
- US Hwy 19 N at GA Hwy 30 W at 3:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tail light infraction
- 279 Old Plains Hwy at 10:53 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Wolf Creek Golf Dr. at 1:48 p.m., Theft of Lost/Mislaid Property
- 238 Buttercup Lane at 2:54 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- LEC Front Lobby at 3:06 p.m., Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- 276 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 3:16 p.m., Information for officer
- W. Lamar St. at Hampton St. at 8:09 p.m., Warning for running red light
- 126 US Highway 280 W at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 9:10 p.m., Information for Officer
12/15
- GA Hwy 45 South about Mile Post 11 at 3:10 a.m., Accident Report
- 140 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:34 a.m., Suspicious Person
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Pollard, Damian Dontel, 37, Tail Light Lens Required/Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/14
- W. Forsyth St. at N. Jackson St. at 1:13 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- Brinson St. at 9:39 a.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Brookdale Dr. at 3:52 p.m., Reckless Conduct/Possession of pistol or revolver by under age person/Theft by stolen property – Felony
- GA Hwy 27 East at Southland Heights Apartments at 4:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- E. Lamar St. at Burger King at 4:57 p.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- North MLK Blvd. at 5:05 p.m., Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- Crawford St. at 8:13 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Cherokee St. at 10:14 p.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits
- East Lamar at WAL-MART at 9:49 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- North MLK Jr. Blvd. at Weeks Trailer Park at 11:15 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- West Church St. at 10:27 p.m., Criminal Trespass
12/15
- GA Hwy 27 at E. Forsyth St. at 1:10 a.m., Tail lights required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Parker St. at 2:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report