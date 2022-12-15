Rose Ann Everett Scholarships awarded at South Georgia Technical College Published 1:04 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Jake and Margie Everett are “going the extra mile” to help students at South Georgia Technical College. The Everett’s established an endowed scholarship in memory of their daughter Rose Ann Everett several years ago. Recently, two individuals were recognized as recipients of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Rose Ann Everett Scholarships. Mason Deal, a John Deere Ag Technology student from Ocilla, GA and Sebastian Shattles, a Welding and Joining Technology student from Dawson, GA, were selected to receive the scholarships.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford joined Jake and Margie Everett, South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird, who is also executive director of the SGTC Foundation, SGTC John Deere Ag Tech Instructor Matthew Burks, and SGTC Welding Instructor Ted Eschmann for the scholarship presentation to Dill and Shattles in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide these scholarships to both of you. Rose Ann would be so happy to see that we are recognizing students from the program areas taught by two of her best friends, Matthew Burks and Ted Eschmann,” said the Everett’s. “This is a wonderful day and I am so pleased that these two young people were selected to receive Rose Ann’s scholarship,” said Mrs. Everett.

Jake and Margie Everett established the endowed Rose Ann Everett Scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in memory of their daughter, Rose Ann Everett, who passed away in a car accident at the age of 20. Her memory continues to live on through the gift of education that her parents are giving to others to help change lives for the better.

Jake Everett is a two-time South Georgia Technical College graduate and he also serves as on the South Georgia Technical College Board of Directors. Being students/graduates of South Georgia Technical College is a legacy in the Everett family and they chose to give that same opportunity to others through the endowed scholarship. Jake earned a diploma in Mechanical Technology in 1971 and then returned in 2004 and completed his associate’s degree in Computer Information Systems and was an honor graduate. Their son, Jayson Everett, graduated in 2004 with a degree in Computer Information Systems and Rose Ann was also a student at South Georgia Tech.

The Everett’s chose to honor students in the welding program and the John Deere Tech programs because their instructors Ted Eschmann and Matthew Burks were two of Rose Ann’s best friends. “We decided to endow a scholarship in Rose Ann’s memory to help the students that are enrolled in the programs taught by two of her best friends,” said Jake Everett.

Sebastian Shattles was nominated for this honor by his welding instructor Ted Eschmann. “Sebastian is a great student and has the ability to be a great welder,” said Eschmann. “I was very proud to nominate him for this honor and I think he will represent the college and the Everett’s very well in the years to come.”

Shattles is the son of Besse and Gene Shattles of Dawson. In addition to welding, he also likes to play a musical instrument and sing. He worked at a metal fabrication shop prior to coming to SGTC and demonstrated the skills needed to become a good welder. He enjoyed welding and wanted to learn more, so he enrolled in South Georgia Technical College.

SGTC John Deere Ag Technology instructor Matthew Burks recommended Mason Dill from his program for the Everett Scholarship. “Mason is a hard worker and I am confident that he will do his best to be a great representative for the John Deere program and the Everett family. He learned about this program while he was still in high school and I think we first met him at the Ag Expo in Tifton. He is sponsored by Lasseter Tractor,” said Burks.

Dill said that he had always been a hands-on person and wanted to figure out how things work. “I found out about this program while I was still in high school and once I talked with Lassiter, I made up my mind that this is what I wanted to do. There is a lot of job security in this profession,” said Dill.

Mason Dill and Sebastian Shattles both expressed their appreciation to the Everett’s for the scholarship. “I cannot thank the Everett’s enough for establishing this scholarship at South Georgia Technical College and I am very honored to receive this scholarship and meet this wonderful family, said Shattles. “Thank you so much.”

Dill also expressed his gratitude to the Everett family and South Georgia Technical College and the SGTC Foundation. “I am grateful for this scholarship and for the South Georgia Technical College John Deere Agricultural Technology Program and Lasseter Tractor. This is a great program and I am very excited about this opportunity.”.

As a John Deere Tech student, Dill attends classes for eight weeks in Americus and then returns home to his dealer to work for eight weeks on what he learned at college. He repeats this cycle for two years until he earns his associate degree in Agricultural Technology. He also earns as he learns since he is an employee of John Deere.

“I love what I am doing. I am so fortunate to be able to go to college and be a part of this program. I know if I complete the program, I will have a great opportunity to work with John Deere,” explained Dill. Shattles also has some great opportunities in his field. He and his instructor Ted Eschmann have talked about different employment routes for him after graduation.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked the Everett family and also Shattles and Dill for being recipients of the scholarship. “This endowed scholarship is a wonderful way for the Everett family to honor their daughter’s memory. Their willingness to partner with our college and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation serve two very important purposes. First, they will continue to honor their daughter every time a student receives this scholarship. Second, they have the opportunity to change the lives of other students pursuing their dreams of getting a great education in a career field that is in demand by business and industry partners across the state. This is a great day for the Everett’s, for South Georgia Technical College and for you and your families,” said Dr. Watford.

This is the fifth and sixth scholarship recipients of the Rose Ann Everett Scholarship. Nathaniel Wills of Webster County, a welding student, and Jonathan Hanley of Carnesville, Georgia, a John Deere Tech student, were the first recipients of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation’s Rose Ann Everett scholarship. Mae Morrison of Lumber City, a welding student, and Joshua D. Walker of Lassiter Tractor, was the John Deere Tech recipient for the third and fourth scholarships.

Individuals who would like to support the Rose Ann Everett endowed scholarship in memory of Rose Ann, may donate to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA and put in memory of Rose Ann Everett in the memo line of the check. The family will be notified that a donation was made in memory of their loved one. For more information about this or other endowed scholarship opportunities, contact SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for Spring semester 2023. Individuals who would like more information about the over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs offered at South Georgia Technical College can visit the website at www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394. South Georgia Technical is one of only two technical colleges in Georgia with on-campus housing and the complete experience with national ranked academics, athletics, and student activities.