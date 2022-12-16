Angela Smith recognized for Excellence in Alumni Relations at GEAC Conference Published 6:21 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

By Chelsea Collins, Director of Marketing and Communications, Department of University Relations

AMERICUS – Angela Smith, alumni engagement specialist at Georgia Southwestern State University, received the Outstanding Excellence Award in Alumni Relations at the 2022 Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) Conference in Savannah, Ga. on November 17, 2022. Smith was nominated by her GSW colleague Chelsea Collins, director of marketing and communications, and voted on by fellow GEAC board members.

Smith’s nomination highlighted her work on numerous Alumni Affairs projects, including alumni events across the state, international tours that generate revenue, two large-scale data collection projects, engagement of future and current alumni, the Outstanding Alumni Awards dinner, and a handful of other annual events.

“Angela has played a vital role in revitalizing GSW’s Office of Alumni Affairs over the last four years, helping to engage more alumni and reconnect them with their alma mater. Every day, she uses her years of experience in corporate public relations, public service, time served with the local Chamber of Commerce, experience in the GSW President’s Office, and deep ties within the Americus community to advance the alumni affairs operation at Georgia Southwestern. The Advancement staff consider her a great asset and are extremely proud to have her on the team!”