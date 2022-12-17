Lady Raiders stay undefeated with hard-fought win over Westfield Published 12:30 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy girls’ basketball team (SAR) still has an unblemished record at 7-0. The Lady Raiders hosted the Westfield Lady Hornets Friday evening, December 16 at Southland Academy. Thanks to double figures scoring from three SAR players, along with the Lady Raiders’ ability to battle in the low post, SAR came away with a 52-45 victory over the Lady Hornets to remain undefeated on the season at 7-0.

“I’m super proud of our team,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “We are out sized by a big margin in the low post and our girls did a great job of battling in the low post and I thought that was the key to the game; doing a better job on their low post players.”

Three SAR players scored in double figures in this contest. Senior guard Morgan Weaver led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points and senior guard Riley Mitchell poured in 14. Senior shooting guard J.C. Bailey was also in double figures with 11 points and junior forward Mary Easterlin chipped in eight points in the winning cause.

The Lady Raiders will try to improve to 8-0 when they travel up to Columbus on Saturday, December 17 to take on Brookstone. Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m.