Area Beat Report December 19
Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dowsey, Clifford Allen (In Jail), 41, Battery/Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree) Family Violence
- Lockhart, Vershard Jermaine (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
- Williams, Emanuel Lafonce (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Hicks, James Benjamin, 84, Making Violent Threats to another person
- Hooks, Rebecca Janay, 43, Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/19
- Georgia Hwy 30 West at MM 12 at 3:46 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:17 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 269 Shiloh Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Welfare Check
- 141 Holman Rd. at 12:16 p.m., Burglary Attempt
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Middle River Rd. and District Line Rd. at 1:54 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Hwy 306 and Williams Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 971 Brady Road at 1:46 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 705 Southwestern Circle at 2:24 a.m., Information for Officer
- 200 Cartwright Rd. at 3:48 a.m., Suicide Threat
- 118 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:14 a.m., Information for officer
12/20
- 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Pollard, Damian Dontel, 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail Lights Required
- Tullis, Elias Fred, 61, Sexual Assault by Corrections/Juvenile DET/Disability/Child Welfare
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/15
- Highway 27 East at Forsyth St. at 1:10 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail Lights Required
- 1411 Parker St. at 2:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 730 South MLK Americus Garden Apartment D7 at 8:45 a.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
- 510 Barlow St. at 12:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 323 West Church St. at 12:47 p.m., Injured/Sick Person
- 720 Harris St. at 1:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 951 Anthony St. at University Apartments at 2:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Reports
- 2001 South Lee St. at Magnolia Manor at 5:52 p.m., Sexual Assault by Corrections/Juvenile DET/Disability/Child Welfare
- 610 Harrold Ave. at 8:01 p.m., Suspicious Incident
- Pinecrest Dr. at Douglas Circle at 9:13 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle Towed
- 722 N. Jackson St. at 8:29 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 102B Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday at 9:34 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
12/16
- 103B Norman Cole St. at 3:04 a.m., Unruly Juvenile
12/18
- Mitchell St. at North Jackson St. at 12:13 a.m., DUI/Adult Seat Belt Violation
- Dixon Dr. Apt. 80A at 3:41 a.m., Harassing Communications
12/19
- 506 Pineview Dr. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1243 Magnolia St. at 4:27 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
- 105 South Jackson St. at 10:53 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 1040 East Forsyth St. at Shop Rite at 6:35 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 704 North Lee St. at 10:18 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
- 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 10:42 a.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
- 1020 East Furlow St. at 3:45 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud that does not involve intent
- 111B Waitsman Dr. at 5:55 p.m., Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects/ Battery/Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree)/Family Violence
- East Lamar St. at 1:15 p.m., Making of any threats or violence
- 76 Barbara Battle Way Americus Housing Authority at 7:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
- 329 West Lamar Street at the 1800 Restaurant at 9:13 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
12/20
- Cherokee St. at 12:49 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits