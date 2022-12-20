Area Beat Report December 19

Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dowsey, Clifford Allen (In Jail), 41, Battery/Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree) Family Violence
  • Lockhart, Vershard Jermaine (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
  • Williams, Emanuel Lafonce (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
  • Hicks, James Benjamin, 84, Making Violent Threats to another person
  • Hooks, Rebecca Janay, 43, Disorderly Conduct

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/19

  • Georgia Hwy 30 West at MM 12 at 3:46 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:17 a.m., Citation for Speeding
  • 269 Shiloh Rd. at 4:22 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 141 Holman Rd. at 12:16 p.m., Burglary Attempt
  • 145 Dogwood Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Middle River Rd. and District Line Rd. at 1:54 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • Hwy 306 and Williams Dr. at 5:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 971 Brady Road at 1:46 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 705 Southwestern Circle at 2:24 a.m., Information for Officer
  • 200 Cartwright Rd. at 3:48 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • 118 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 6:14 a.m., Information for officer

12/20

  • 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:07 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Pollard, Damian Dontel, 37, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail Lights Required
  • Tullis, Elias Fred, 61, Sexual Assault by Corrections/Juvenile DET/Disability/Child Welfare

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/15

  • Highway 27 East at Forsyth St. at 1:10 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Tail Lights Required
  • 1411 Parker St. at 2:42 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 730 South MLK Americus Garden Apartment D7 at 8:45 a.m., Identity Theft/Fraud
  • 510 Barlow St. at 12:30 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 323 West Church St. at 12:47 p.m., Injured/Sick Person
  • 720 Harris St. at 1:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 951 Anthony St. at University Apartments at 2:42 p.m., Miscellaneous Reports
  • 2001 South Lee St. at Magnolia Manor at 5:52 p.m., Sexual Assault by Corrections/Juvenile DET/Disability/Child Welfare
  • 610 Harrold Ave. at 8:01 p.m., Suspicious Incident
  • Pinecrest Dr. at Douglas Circle at 9:13 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle Towed
  • 722 N. Jackson St. at 8:29 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 102B Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday at 9:34 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

12/16

  • 103B Norman Cole St. at 3:04 a.m., Unruly Juvenile

12/18

  • Mitchell St. at North Jackson St. at 12:13 a.m., DUI/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • Dixon Dr. Apt. 80A at 3:41 a.m., Harassing Communications

12/19

  • 506 Pineview Dr. at 3:35 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1243 Magnolia St. at 4:27 a.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop
  • 105 South Jackson St. at 10:53 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 1040 East Forsyth St. at Shop Rite at 6:35 a.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree (Felony)
  • 704 North Lee St. at 10:18 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • 1456 East Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 10:42 a.m., Recovered Property/Not Stolen
  • 1020 East Furlow St. at 3:45 p.m., Identity Theft/Fraud that does not involve intent
  • 111B Waitsman Dr. at 5:55 p.m., Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects/ Battery/Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children (3rd Degree)/Family Violence
  • East Lamar St. at 1:15 p.m., Making of any threats or violence
  • 76 Barbara Battle Way Americus Housing Authority at 7:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 329 West Lamar Street at the 1800 Restaurant at 9:13 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop

12/20

  • Cherokee St. at 12:49 a.m., Discharging Firearms in City Limits

 

 

 

 

 

