GSW Lady Hurricanes earn Texas sweep in Vegas Published 5:01 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

From Staff Reports

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Basketball Team (GSW) went out to Las Vegas this past weekend and won two straight games over two Texas schools. On Friday, December 16, they defeated Lubbock Christian University 70-59 and followed that up with a 63-59 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, December 17.

GSW has now won six straight games and is now 9-1 on the season.

In the win over LCU, GSW junior forward Kayla Langley led the Lady Hurricanes with 18 points and senior guard Jolicia Williams came off the bench to score 17, which included five three-pointers. Senior guard Jacquelyn Levay poured in 12 points and senior guard Ava Jones chipped in 11 in the winning cause. Carli Bostwick led LCU in scoring with 18 points.

In their win over TA&M-Kingsville, the Lady Hurricanes had to withstand an 8-4 run over the final 43 seconds by the Lady Javelinas, but were able to hold on for a 63-59 victory. Jones led GSW with 17 points and Levay had 14. Langley was also in double figures with 13 points. Georgia Ohiaeri and Brianna Pena each led the Lady Javelinas in scoring with 12 points.

After the Christmas Break, GSW will hit Randolph Barksdale Court at the Storm Dome once again on Friday, December 30 when they host Brewton-Parker College. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.