Panthers drop two straight to Tift County and Westover Published 4:12 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) is now on a three-game losing streak. After falling to Lee County in Leesburg by the score of 71-53 back on Saturday, December 9, the Panthers were hoping they could get right back into the win column with a victory over the TC Blue Devils in Tifton on Friday, December 16. However, they fell behind 24-11 at halftime and went on to lose to the Blue Devils 48-32. Things did not get much better the very next day in Albany as the Panthers fell behind Westover 37-31 in the third quarter, but were outscored 21-13 in the fourth and went on to lose to the Patriots 58-44.

In the game at TC, Brandon Pope led the Panthers in scoring with 19 points and Devon Dowdell poured in 14 points. Cameron Evans almost hit the double figures scoring mark, as he chipped in eight points in the losing cause.

In the game at Westover, Pope was in double figures again with 12 points and Evans poured in 13 points. Both Dowdell and D.J. Hurley each scored 10 points for the Panthers in the losing cause.

SCHS (3-4) will head up to Norcross, GA on Thursday, December 22, where they will take part in a Christmas tournament at Meadowcreek High School Thursday and Friday, December 22-23. They will face the Tucker Tigers on Thursday at 5 p.m. and will face the Vikings of St. Anne-Pacelli on Friday at 3:30 p.m.