Area Beat Report December 20 and 21

Published 7:07 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cabrera, Gerrardo Flores (In Jail), 40, Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
  • Cross, Quincy Rykeem (In Jail), 25, Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Gardner, Cedrick Timothy (Bonded Out), 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
  • Hardy, Eric Chauncey (In Jail), 41, Child Support Bench Warrant
  • Harris, Edvado Bernard (In Jail), 51, Child support Bench Warrant
  • Tyson, Shelley Barrell (In Jail), 43, Theft By Deception

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/20

  • 111 Raymond Rd. at 4:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South at 4:09 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 151 Charleston Dr. at 4:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Mockingbird Dr. and Pheasant Dr. at 4:15 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 29 at 5:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Old Andersonville Rd. at 10:36 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at the Bridge at 2:19 p.m., Information for officer

12/21

  • 1703 GA Hwy 49 N at 4:03 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 473 GA Hwy 280 West at 6:54 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • Lamar Rd. at MP 4 at 7:48 a.m., Citation for Speeding
    •429 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 20 at 11:06 a.m., Civil Matter
  • Southwestern Circle cell phone at 2:03 p.m., Threats
  • 502 Confederate St. at 2:44 p.m., Information for officer
  • 773 Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at 3:03 p.m., Accident Report
  • 2288 Brady Rd. at 4:02 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • GA Hwy 27 E at Poole Gin House Rd. at 4:47 p.m., Accident involving Deer
  • Graystone Dr. and Mask Rd. at 6:37 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 190 Robin Hill Rd. at 9:06 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 186 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 145 Dogwood Dr. at 11:55 p.m., Person Shot
  • 415 Johnson St. at 2:31 a.m., 911 Hang Up

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/21

  • 531 Tripp St. at 1:37 p.m., Theft by Deception
  • 125 W. Lamar St. at Best Western at 4:36 p.m., Forgery 4th degree
  • 904 Angus Dr. at 10:32 p.m., False Report of a crime/Theft by taking
  • Tripp St. at Parker St. at 10:55 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 12:49 a.m., Overdose
  • 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Americus Gardens Apartments at 11:47 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 1126 E. Lamar St. at Electric Wholesale at 3:17 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

 

 

