Area Beat Report December 20 and 21
Published 7:07 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cabrera, Gerrardo Flores (In Jail), 40, Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor
- Cross, Quincy Rykeem (In Jail), 25, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Gardner, Cedrick Timothy (Bonded Out), 24, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
- Hardy, Eric Chauncey (In Jail), 41, Child Support Bench Warrant
- Harris, Edvado Bernard (In Jail), 51, Child support Bench Warrant
- Tyson, Shelley Barrell (In Jail), 43, Theft By Deception
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/20
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 4:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 West at GA Hwy 49 South at 4:09 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 151 Charleston Dr. at 4:10 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Mockingbird Dr. and Pheasant Dr. at 4:15 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 558 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:07 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 29 at 5:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Old Andersonville Rd. at 10:36 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at the Bridge at 2:19 p.m., Information for officer
12/21
- 1703 GA Hwy 49 N at 4:03 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 473 GA Hwy 280 West at 6:54 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Lamar Rd. at MP 4 at 7:48 a.m., Citation for Speeding
•429 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 20 at 11:06 a.m., Civil Matter
- Southwestern Circle cell phone at 2:03 p.m., Threats
- 502 Confederate St. at 2:44 p.m., Information for officer
- 773 Desoto Seed Farm Rd. at 3:03 p.m., Accident Report
- 2288 Brady Rd. at 4:02 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
- GA Hwy 27 E at Poole Gin House Rd. at 4:47 p.m., Accident involving Deer
- Graystone Dr. and Mask Rd. at 6:37 p.m., Shots Fired
- 190 Robin Hill Rd. at 9:06 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 186 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 11:55 p.m., Person Shot
- 415 Johnson St. at 2:31 a.m., 911 Hang Up
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/21
- 531 Tripp St. at 1:37 p.m., Theft by Deception
- 125 W. Lamar St. at Best Western at 4:36 p.m., Forgery 4th degree
- 904 Angus Dr. at 10:32 p.m., False Report of a crime/Theft by taking
- Tripp St. at Parker St. at 10:55 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 12:49 a.m., Overdose
- 730 South MLK Jr. Blvd. at Americus Gardens Apartments at 11:47 p.m., Simple Battery
- 1126 E. Lamar St. at Electric Wholesale at 3:17 p.m., Miscellaneous Report