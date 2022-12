Local church to open its doors during upcoming severe winter weather Published 7:23 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Calvary Episcopal Church has volunteered to open its doors as a warming station during the upcoming severe winter weather that is expected to hit the area. Calvary Episcopal Church is located at 408 South Lee St. in Americus.

The church will open its doors on Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and will remain open until noon on Christmas Eve.