Area Beat Report December 27 and 28
Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Albritton, Theresa Faye (In Jail), 61, Illegal Possession of controlled substance
- Colquitt, Hannae Lynn (In Jail), 20, DUI-Alcohol/Attempting to elude police officers/Improper use of safety belt in passenger vehicle/Driver use due care/headlight requirements/Speeding
- Parsons, Gary Shane (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/Driving below minimum speed limit
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/27
- 220 District Line Rd. at 8:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Butter Cup Lane at 3:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 4:05 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- GA Hwy 27 E. at District Line Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Expired or no registration or tag
- 178 Irene Dr. at 4:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 4:38 p.m., Brake light/turn signal violation
- Henry Hart Rd. at 4:42 p.m., Overdose Medical
- 146 Starling Dr. at 5:25 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- 906 Hwy 49 S at 1:30 a.m., Vehicle Fire
- 567 Carter Fishpond Rd. at 1:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 377 at GA Hwy 27 at 2:20 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving below minimum speed limit
- 789 Mask Rd. at New Light Holiness Church at 2:31 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 200 Wood Valley Rd. at 2:45 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 140 Aster Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 472 Hwy 280 West at 3:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 123 Santa Rosa Dr. at 3:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/27
- 421 Sheffield St. at 2:28 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- Oglethorpe Ave. at Sunset Dr. at 2:52 a.m., Warrant Executed
- 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 6:05 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 100 Palm Ct. at 6:12 a.m., Aggravated Assault
- 103 Prince St. at Air Flow Vapor and Smoke Shop at 6:58 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 713 Harris St. at 3:32 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 113 D Magnolia Ct. at 9:35 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at 11:03 a.m., Hit and Run
- Felder St. at Cornelia Ave. at 7:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 439 Mayo St. at 11:17 p.m., Theft By Taking
- 1710 US Hwy 280 E. at Sun Belt Ford at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Incident
12/28
- 404 South Jackson St. at 2:25 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Madison St. at 4:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City