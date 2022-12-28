Area Beat Report December 27 and 28

Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Albritton, Theresa Faye (In Jail), 61, Illegal Possession of controlled substance
  • Colquitt, Hannae Lynn (In Jail), 20, DUI-Alcohol/Attempting to elude police officers/Improper use of safety belt in passenger vehicle/Driver use due care/headlight requirements/Speeding
  • Parsons, Gary Shane (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/Driving below minimum speed limit

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/27

  • 220 District Line Rd. at 8:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Butter Cup Lane at 3:59 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 4:05 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • GA Hwy 27 E. at District Line Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Expired or no registration or tag
  • 178 Irene Dr. at 4:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 South at Tractor Supply Store at 4:38 p.m., Brake light/turn signal violation
  • Henry Hart Rd. at 4:42 p.m., Overdose Medical
  • 146 Starling Dr. at 5:25 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 906 Hwy 49 S at 1:30 a.m., Vehicle Fire
  • 567 Carter Fishpond Rd. at 1:48 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 377 at GA Hwy 27 at 2:20 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Driving below minimum speed limit
  • 789 Mask Rd. at New Light Holiness Church at 2:31 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 200 Wood Valley Rd. at 2:45 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 140 Aster Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 472 Hwy 280 West at 3:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 123 Santa Rosa Dr. at 3:08 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/27

  • 421 Sheffield St. at 2:28 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • Oglethorpe Ave. at Sunset Dr. at 2:52 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 1206 South MLK Blvd. at 8 Inn Motel at 6:05 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 100 Palm Ct. at 6:12 a.m., Aggravated Assault
  • 103 Prince St. at Air Flow Vapor and Smoke Shop at 6:58 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 713 Harris St. at 3:32 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 113 D Magnolia Ct. at 9:35 a.m., Suicide Threat/Attempt
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at 11:03 a.m., Hit and Run
  • Felder St. at Cornelia Ave. at 7:33 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 439 Mayo St. at 11:17 p.m., Theft By Taking
  • 1710 US Hwy 280 E. at Sun Belt Ford at 11:59 p.m., Suspicious Incident

12/28

  • 404 South Jackson St. at 2:25 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Madison St. at 4:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City

 

 

