Area Beat Report December 28
Published 12:44 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Arguijo, Russell (In Jail), 45, Public Drunkenness
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/28
- N. Lee St. and Barbara Battle Way at 2:07 p.m., Driver issued warning for tag light
- 212 Allen St. at 7:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 East and Gas and Go at 12:52 p.m., Accident Report
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:38 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 341 Mercer Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 19 N at SGTC Parkway at 2:41 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 700 Block of R.W. Jones Rd. at 4:04 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 409 Southerfield Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Theft
- 559 US Hwy 19 N at 5:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 West at the American Legion at 8:16 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Hooks Mill Rd. about Bowen Rd. at 10:25 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 109-B Old Dawson Rd. at 11:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 567 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 12:40 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 109 Old Dawson Rd. at Lot B at 5:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
- South Jackson St. at 2:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Madison St. at 4:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Poplar St. at 12:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Madison St. at 12:28 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property