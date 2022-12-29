Area Beat Report December 28

Published 12:44 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Arguijo, Russell (In Jail), 45, Public Drunkenness

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/28

  • N. Lee St. and Barbara Battle Way at 2:07 p.m., Driver issued warning for tag light
  • 212 Allen St. at 7:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 East and Gas and Go at 12:52 p.m., Accident Report
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:38 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 341 Mercer Dr. at 1:45 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 19 N at SGTC Parkway at 2:41 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 700 Block of R.W. Jones Rd. at 4:04 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 409 Southerfield Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Theft
  • 559 US Hwy 19 N at 5:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at the American Legion at 8:16 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • Hooks Mill Rd. about Bowen Rd. at 10:25 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 109-B Old Dawson Rd. at 11:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 567 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 12:40 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 109 Old Dawson Rd. at Lot B at 5:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

  • South Jackson St. at 2:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Madison St. at 4:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Poplar St. at 12:06 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Madison St. at 12:28 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property

 

 

 

 

More community

Area Beat Report December 27 and 28

Area Beat Report December 22 to 27

Circling up for Sarah: Double transplant patient perseveres to finish degree with the support of family, friends and the GSW community

Local church to open its doors during upcoming severe winter weather

Print Article