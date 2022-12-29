Lady Panthers fall three points shy of first victory Published 8:32 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

From Staff Reports

PHENIX CITY, AL – After getting drilled 67-38 by Carver Montgomery the night before, the Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) played a much more competitive game against the Lady Generals of Robert E. Lee (RL) in their second game of the Red Devil Holiday Classic. However, the Lady Panthers still came up on the short end, losing the contest by the score of 37-35.

SCHS falls to 0-8 on the season and is still looking for that elusive first victory of the season.

Janiyah Edwards led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, Lauren Harris chipped in eight and Haley Moore scored seven in the losing cause.

SCHS will try once again to capture its first win of the season the Lady Panthers host Lee County on Saturday, January 7 at 6 p.m.