Lady Panthers still searching for season’s first win Published 3:30 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

From Staff Reports

PHENIX CITY, AL – It has been an extremely difficult and trying time for the Sumter County Lady Panther Basketball Team (SCHS). A proud program with a tradition of winning, the Lady Panthers have now fallen to 0-7 on the 2022-23 season after they were dealt a 67-38 defeat at the hands of Carver Montgomery High School (CMH) Wednesday night, December 28 at the Red Devil Holiday Classic at Central High School in Phenix City, AL.

The Lady Panthers were not originally invited to play in the tournament, but were invited to compete after teams in the tournament had to cancel.

On a positive note, D’eria Clark had the hot hand from the outside for SCHS. Clark drained five three-pointers in the contest and led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Kamiyah Barron was also in double figures with 11 points and Madison Shelton chipped in six in the losing cause.

Jasmine Williams led CMH in scoring with 23 points and Takya Norman poured in 17 for the victorious Lady Wolverines.