Lady Raiders improve to 11-0 with win over Glenwood Published 12:10 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

From Staff Reports

SMITHS STATION, AL – The Southland Lady Raider Express just keeps rolling along. The Lady Raiders (SAR) extended their unblemished record to 11-0 with a 59-34 victory over the Glenwood Lady Gators in their second game of the annual Border Wars Tournament on Wednesday, December 28 at the Glenwood School in Smiths Station, AL.

“We performed really well on both ends of the floor tonight,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “I’m extremely proud of what our team has accomplished the first half of the season. We can’t become complacent. We have to continue getting better every day.”

Three Lady Raiders scored in double figures. Morgan Weaver led SAR with 19 points, Mary Beth Easterlin scored 14 and Riley Mitchell had 11. J.C. Bailey almost scored in double figures for the Lady Raiders, as she chipped in nine points.

SAR will try to improve to 12-0 when they begin 2023 with a home game against Southwest Georgia Academy on Thursday, January 5 at 6:15 p.m.