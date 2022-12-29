SGTC’s Camryn James named GCAA Women’s Division I Player of Week Published 11:12 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Camryn James has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 1 Women’s Basketball player of the week in the last poll of 2022. James scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 59 – 46 victory over Central Georgia Tech in Macon, GA.

James, a 6’ 2” sophomore forward from Macon, Georgia, has helped lead the Lady Jets to a fourth place national ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association and a first place seed in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA). The Lady Jets are currently 14 – 1 overall and 6 – 0 in the GCAA.

James is the fifth SGTC Lady Jet to be selected as the Player of the week. She joins, Fanta Gassama, a 6’ 1 sophomore center from Mataro, Spain; Luana Leite, a 5’ 7” sophomore guard from Sao Paola, Brazil; Alexia Dizeko, a 5’ 11” forward from Sion, Switzerland; and Veronika Palfi, a 5’ 6” freshman guard from Pecs, Hungary, for this honor.

SGTC Lady Jets’ players have claimed the honors for five of the six weeks that the award has been given. James is currently averaging 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. She has started five of 14 games for the Lady Jets this season.

The Jets Aaron Pitts was selected as the Men’s Player of the Week in the November 7 standings. He scored 18 points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals in a win over Gulf Coast in the opening game of the season.