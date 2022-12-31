Nilsen has career performance in Hurricanes’ win over MGS Published 6:26 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) sophomore guard Lars Nilsen turned in the best performance of his college career so far when he scored 26 points on 8-11 shooting to lead GSW to an 87-59 victory over Middle Georgia State College Friday night, December 30 at the Storm Dome.

In addition to Nielsen’s performance, junior forward Jerroda Briscoe turned in a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and junior guard Phillip Burwell poured in 12 points on the night.

The win puts GSW at 6-4 overall on the season and 0-2 in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC).

The Hurricanes will step back into PBC play when they host the University of North Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.