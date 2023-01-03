Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride of 2023 Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be holding its first Saturday Ride of the new year on Saturday, January 7. Cyclists should meet at the new Chick Fillet on Forsyth St. at 10 a.m. and can choose between a 13-mile or a 26-mile bicycle ride along the Dairy Loop.

After the rides are over, riders will meet back at Chick Fillet for lunch with other cyclists. The lunch is courtesy of Sumter Cycling.